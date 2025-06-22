10 Top-Rated Outdoor TVs To Boost Your Backyard Media Experience
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Transforming your backyard into an entertainment hub is easier than you thought. While one of the options is to use an outdoor projector like the Yaber T2, a simpler solution is to get an outdoor TV. For those who are unaware — outdoor TVs are built to withstand various weather conditions while delivering impressive visuals. Whether you want to host a game-day watch party under the bright sun or stream movies under the night sky by the pool, these TVs are made to deliver better picture quality in such situations compared to standard TVs. Unlike indoor models, outdoor TVs offer weatherproofing, glare-resistant screens, and high brightness levels to combat direct sunlight hitting the display and splashes of rain or water from the pool. There are primarily two types of outdoor TVs — partial and full sun TVs.
The partial variant is for areas where the sunlight isn't directly incident on the screen. On the other hand, the full sun version is for your terrace, backyard, or other areas exposed to direct sunlight. These have higher brightness levels and stronger anti-glare coatings. We've accumulated some of the top-rated outdoor TVs of both kinds. We've scoured user reviews and technical specs to ensure these picks deliver on picture quality, weather resistance, and smart functionality. Whether you're on a budget or willing to splurge for the absolute best, we have you covered.
Get ready to take your backyard entertainment to the next level with these weatherproof, high-performance screens.
Samsung 65-inch The Terrace full sun outdoor TV
Samsung makes some of the best televisions across categories, and this one's no different. The Samsung 65-inch Terrace QLED 4K TV is built for full-sun environments, all thanks to the super-bright 1,500 nits of brightness to try and overpower direct sunlight. Its IP56 rating ensures the TV is dust and water resistant to an extent, which means you can mount the TV by the pool. As per the brand, the operating temperatures range from -22°F to 104°F. Features include an anti-glare screen, a 120Hz refresh rate panel for all you gamers out there, and Tizen OS with support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Alexa is the voice assistant of choice here, as opposed to the more common Google Assistant found on models running Google TV.
The direct full array 16x backlighting from Samsung helps deliver deep black and vivid colors even when the Sun is glaring at the screen. This makes it ideal for open patios or poolside setups where the TV is exposed to the Sun for the most part. As for the display quality — it's a 4K panel with support for HDR 10+ content. Moreover, Samsung has a feature that upscales content from lower resolutions to 4K to improve the viewing experience. Notably, Samsung's The Terrace TV is rather expensive at $6,500. However, it's one of the best outdoor TVs out there with sophisticated tech that makes watching content outdoors a treat.
SunBrite Veranda 3 55-inch full shade outdoor TV
The SunBrite Veranda 3 55-inch outdoor TV is yet another full sun option designed to be mounted in regions where the sunlight is directly incident on it. This makes it suitable for patios, pool sides, large balconies, etc. However, you should note that compared to Samsung's Terrace TV, the SunBrite Verdana's panel tops out at 1,000 nits instead of 1,500. This is substantially lower, indicating that the panel won't get as bright as Samsung's. This is understandable, since the cost of the TV is less than half of what Samsung charges. It's just worth knowing that the TV is better-suited if you stay in a city where the sunlight isn't totally glaring even during peak summer. Or, it would be wise to place the TV in a veranda or a slightly less sunny area in the house.
Despite the max brightness level being lower than Samsung's, the brand hasn't compromised on image quality at all. The 4K QLED panel supports HDR content along with Dolby Vision, and the entire unit has an IP56 rating for dust and water resistance. For audio, there's a 20-watt onboard speaker accompanied by a 20-watt amplifier to further improve the experience. If you're looking for a TV for a slightly shaded area at home and don't want to spend top dollar, the SunBrite Veranda 3 is a great pick. It nails the basics and is relatively affordable compared to other options from larger brands.
Core Innovations 55-inch outdoor partial sun TV
If the SunBrite Veranda 3 dropped the brightness from 1,500 to 1,000 nits, the Core Innovations 55-inch outdoor partial sun TV takes it down further to 500 nits — the peak brightness the LED panel on the TV can achieve when mounted outdoors. Since this is a budget-friendly option, the lower peak brightness levels are understandable. However, it means that you cannot use this TV under bright outdoor sunlight. It can be used during early mornings or during sunset when the sun is still out and shining, but isn't glaring into the display. If you wish to use it at other times, you will have to find a place where there's a canopy or some sort of shade to bring down the intensity of sunlight or block it to a certain extent.
The rest of the features are pretty much par for the course. There's an IP54 rating to prevent dust and water from entering the chassis, a rated operating temperature that ranges from -4°F to 104°F, and webOS with support for popular streaming apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, etc.
At just over $1,000 for the 55-inch variant, this Core Innovations TV is one of the cheapest outdoor TVs you can buy, making it the ideal option for those who want a source of entertainment outdoors for those few occasions when they're camping in the backyard or swimming in the pool just before sunset.
Peerless-AV NT553 55-inch partial sun outdoor TV
Here's yet another partial sun outdoor display with a peak brightness of 500 nits — in the form of the Peerless-AV NT553 55-inch TV. It has an IPS 4K HDR panel, which is better compared to the Core Innovations TV, both in terms of picture quality and viewing angles. It has the same IP54 weatherproofing, but has a larger range for tolerable temperatures, going all the way from -22°F to 122°F. While the screen isn't any brighter, the higher temperature tolerance means that the TV can be exposed to higher levels of sunlight for longer durations before giving up. The peak brightness of the display panel isn't where the similarities with the Core Innovations TV end.
Just like that model, the Peerless-AV NT553 also runs on webOS, so you get the same basic features with support for important apps. The lack of Google TV OS means that you won't be able to enjoy a large variety of apps and games on the TV. While most of the specs and features of this Peerless TV are similar to those of the Core Innovations one, this has a significantly higher price tag. This is primarily due to the superior build quality and slimmer bezels, giving it a more modern look. The Core Innovations TV does look rather dated, but it's up to you whether you prefer better aesthetics or higher savings.
Sylvox 65-inch full sun 4K smart outdoor TV
If you thought no other brand could beat Samsung's 1,500 nits peak brightness value, well, get ready to be pleasantly surprised by the Sylvox 65-inch full sun 4K smart outdoor TV. Just like the Terrace TV from Samsung, this model from Sylvox has a 65-inch panel with a 4K resolution and the brand's proprietary sunlight-readable display technology. It's also IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. Mount it across the pool to enjoy your favorite basketball or baseball game while you enjoy a swim. Per the brand, the display on this unit is up to eight times brighter than a standard TV — which, when coupled with the HDR 10 support — means that movies and TV shows will appear impressively bright even when viewed outdoors.
Apart from the excellent panel, one of the biggest highlights of the Sylvox outdoor TV is its software. It's the first TV on this list so far that runs Google TV, which gives you the option to run a plethora of apps. Apart from watching sports or movies, your kids can play games on the TV downloaded from the Google Play Store while the family has an outdoor gathering. Despite being neck and neck with the Samsung Terrace TV in terms of features, and even one-upping it in the brightness department, the Sylvox 65-inch outdoor TV is half the price of the option from Samsung — making it a total steal.
Samsung 75-inch The Terrace QLED full sun TV
Home with large outdoor areas like backyards or dedicated gardens may need a large TV, especially if you often have large gatherings or big groups of people who come ot watch the game or binge-watch a season of Brooklyn 99. If that's the case with your residence, Samsung has you covered — provided you're ready to splurge $8,000 on the 75-inch variant of The Terrace TV. Despite having such a massive screen, this particular model has extremely slim bezels — almost making it look like a projector screen. It's further helped by the fact that the same 1,500 nits panel from the 65-inch version makes its way to the larger model, so you won't have to worry about the visibility of the display even when the Sun is right above you.
You get all of the remaining perks like HDR 10+ content, auto-brightness that varies the screen brightness and temperature based on the intensity of sunlight hitting the display, Samsung's limited but nimble Tizen OS, etc. For all you gamers out there — the display refreshes at 120Hz, and there's a dedicated low-latency mode to further improve the experience. Considering the massive size and weight of the TV, you will have to find a solid spot to mount the TV in your backyard, porch, or wherever you decide to install it. Barring the size (and price), the Samsung Terrace TV is one of the absolute best options if you want a reliable outdoor TV with stellar picture quality.
Sylvox 32-inch outdoor full sun TV
We mentioned a couple of slightly affordable outdoor TVs at the top, but the issue with them is that both of them are partial sun TVs, which means they're not very useful when installed in regions where there isn't a lot of shade. If you want a full sun TV that won't break the bank, you will have to settle for a smaller size. In case you're willing to make that compromise, the Sylvox 32-inch outdoor TV is the way to go. While still not cheap or affordable by any means, this model is the only one that hovers around the $1,000 mark and offers a panel that can achieve a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits. That's right on par with other full sun options from premium brands. The rest of the perks, like the IP55 rating, tolerance towards higher temperatures, etc. are present here too.
Given the smaller display size, the Sylvox outdoor TV has a resolution of 1080p, as opposed to 4K on larger versions. This shouldn't really make a big difference, since most people can't tell the difference in the number of pixels at that size. If you have a small backyard or you want to build a smart outdoor space where you can enjoy watching a few games from time to time, we would recommend getting the Sylvox 32-inch outdoor TV. It's also got Google TV, which is among the best smart TV operating systems at the moment.
Sylvox 43-inch outdoor weatherproof partial sun TV
While the Sylvox 32-inch TV is an obvious recommendation, this model here is slightly confusing. The 43-inch variant – namely, the Sylvox 43-inch outdoor weatherproof TV — is a partial sun TV that has a peak brightness level of 700 nits on the 4K LED panel. While it's no match for the 1,500 nits on the 32-inch and 65-inch versions, it's still higher than some of the other partial sun TVs on this list that are limited to just 500 nits. As a result, we would recommend picking up this TV for those areas inside the house where there isn't a lot of sunlight entering, but it's still bright to the point where a standard TV won't cut it. If you have a sunshade installed on your balcony and you wish to move your work setup outdoors, this is a fantastic solution.
The 43-inch size is also ideal since it's neither too big nor too small. At certain times of the day, when the sunlight is at its brightest, the Sylvox 43-inch TV has enough power to negate it since the light would be passing through a layer before being incident on the TV screen. There's Google TV support, and an IP66 rating, which means you can also install this TV if you have a semi-enclosed swimming pool where it isn't too bright inside. It's also the most affordable TV on this list at under $1,000.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Mini-LED TV
Amazon's latest 55-inch Fire TV has a 4K QLED Mini-LED panel, which gives it a premium display at a price range that's rather affordable. Mini-LED TVs are known for their excellent contrast levels and HDR performance, and can sometimes even get brighter than OLED panels. Owing to this, the Fire TV makes it to this list despite not specifically being an outdoor TV. The HDR peak brightness of 1,400 nits makes it a compelling option for outdoor use, although it doesn't have the other benefits of a dedicated outdoor TV, like outdoor rating and resistance to extremely high and low temperatures. Keeping this in mind, it's not advisable to use a TV like this in areas where it's going to be directly exposed to sunlight.
Instead, you should consider the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch variant for those areas inside the house where there are large windows through which, there's direct sunlight enters the room. In such situations, a standard TV may show lots of reflections due to inadequate brightness levels. Using a TV like this can be a good workaround instead of getting an expensive outdoor TV. It's worth noting, though, that the HDR peak brightness levels are only achieved when viewing HDR content on supported apps, so the display Fire TV isn't going to be that bright all the time. Other features like a 144Hz display and 2.1 Dolby Atmos audio make it an excellent purchase for the price.
LG 27-inch StanbyME Go Portable touchscreen TV
While this is technically an outdoor TV, it's not meant for the outdoors in the same sense that other TVs on this list are. This means the LG StanbyME Go TV doesn't have crazy peak brightness levels that exceed 1,000 nits. Instead, it's a small, portable display that's meant to be carried outdoors for use at a beach, park, or even in your car! It is, in fact, a touch screen display that can be used both as a monitor and a TV. The major highlight, though, is that it fits into a briefcase — making it super simple to carry wherever you go. There's a built-in swiveling mechanism that allows you to use the display in horizontal and vertical orientations depending on your use case, which is handy. LG also bundles a remote to control the display.
Apart from being compact, the LG StanbyME Go TV also has a built-in battery that can power it for a few hours, making it the perfect outdoor companion. When you're done working, all you have to do is shut the briefcase and carry it with you. The 27-inch display is sufficiently big to enjoy watching a game outdoors, or to quickly get some work done when you're on the beach. It's considerably more expensive compared to some standard portable monitors, but its unique form factor and feature set might make it a worthy option for your use case.