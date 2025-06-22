10 Top-Rated Outdoor TVs To Boost Your Backyard Media Experience

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Transforming your backyard into an entertainment hub is easier than you thought. While one of the options is to use an outdoor projector like the Yaber T2, a simpler solution is to get an outdoor TV. For those who are unaware — outdoor TVs are built to withstand various weather conditions while delivering impressive visuals. Whether you want to host a game-day watch party under the bright sun or stream movies under the night sky by the pool, these TVs are made to deliver better picture quality in such situations compared to standard TVs. Unlike indoor models, outdoor TVs offer weatherproofing, glare-resistant screens, and high brightness levels to combat direct sunlight hitting the display and splashes of rain or water from the pool. There are primarily two types of outdoor TVs — partial and full sun TVs.

The partial variant is for areas where the sunlight isn't directly incident on the screen. On the other hand, the full sun version is for your terrace, backyard, or other areas exposed to direct sunlight. These have higher brightness levels and stronger anti-glare coatings. We've accumulated some of the top-rated outdoor TVs of both kinds. We've scoured user reviews and technical specs to ensure these picks deliver on picture quality, weather resistance, and smart functionality. Whether you're on a budget or willing to splurge for the absolute best, we have you covered.

Get ready to take your backyard entertainment to the next level with these weatherproof, high-performance screens.