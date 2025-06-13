This Toyota SUV Has The Best Towing Capacity

Toyota has a robust lineup of highly-capable vehicles, including a number of rough-and-tumble SUVs. Off-road focused SUVs like the redesigned 4Runner and the newest iteration of the Land Cruiser are amongst the most popular Toyota SUVs. However, there are certainly family-friendly rigs available like the Highlander, or smaller options like the Corolla Cross and RAV4 which offer efficient and appealing transportation for the masses. If you're looking to haul a trailer, though, there's a top pick in the Toyota lineup: the 2025 Sequoia.

Both the 4Runner and the Land Cruiser have a maximum towing capacity of 6,000 pounds. That's enough for a utility trailer with a few small motorcycles, or maybe a lightweight vehicle trailer, but it probably won't cut it when it comes to larger towing needs. Properly equipped, the Sequoia can tow as much as 9,520 pounds. To get that specific towing capacity, you need to go with an entry-level version of the Sequoia (less equipment means a vehicle weighs less, and by extension it can tow a bit more) but every version of the Sequoia can tow at least 9,020 pounds — enough to put it in line with a number of serious competitors.