This Toyota SUV Has The Best Towing Capacity
Toyota has a robust lineup of highly-capable vehicles, including a number of rough-and-tumble SUVs. Off-road focused SUVs like the redesigned 4Runner and the newest iteration of the Land Cruiser are amongst the most popular Toyota SUVs. However, there are certainly family-friendly rigs available like the Highlander, or smaller options like the Corolla Cross and RAV4 which offer efficient and appealing transportation for the masses. If you're looking to haul a trailer, though, there's a top pick in the Toyota lineup: the 2025 Sequoia.
Both the 4Runner and the Land Cruiser have a maximum towing capacity of 6,000 pounds. That's enough for a utility trailer with a few small motorcycles, or maybe a lightweight vehicle trailer, but it probably won't cut it when it comes to larger towing needs. Properly equipped, the Sequoia can tow as much as 9,520 pounds. To get that specific towing capacity, you need to go with an entry-level version of the Sequoia (less equipment means a vehicle weighs less, and by extension it can tow a bit more) but every version of the Sequoia can tow at least 9,020 pounds — enough to put it in line with a number of serious competitors.
Big towing numbers require big power
Powering every 2025 Sequoia is Toyota's i-Force Max hybrid powertrain. It uses a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 paired with a hybrid system to produce 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. As we noted earlier this year in our review of the 2025 Sequoia, the powertrain is smooth enough to be a viable alternative to the V8s we're used to seeing in the class. According to the EPA, the Sequoia will return somewhere between 20 and 22 mpg combined, depending on whether you go with two- or four-wheel drive. Those aren't quite fuel-sipping numbers, but they're pretty competitive in the class. The Chevrolet Suburban, with multiple available V8 engines, ranges between 16 and 17 mpg combined –unless of course you go with the diesel, which offers better fuel economy.
Even with a big V8 under the hood, the 2025 Chevrolet Suburban SlashGear reviewed earlier this year can't tow quite as much — it's limited to 8,200 pounds and its slightly-smaller sibling, the Tahoe, has a maximum towing capacity of 8,400 pounds. The Jeep Wagoneer tops our list of SUVs with the best towing capacity in 2025, with a robust rating of 10,000 pounds — more than enough for a big trailer filled with all your toys. If moving around a big trailer and bringing the entire family along are your top priorities, also consider the newest Ford Expedition. It's spacious enough for the whole crew, and it has a maximum towing capacity of 9,600 pounds.
Other Toyotas with respectable towing power
If you're looking to tow something a bit smaller, or you don't need three rows of seating, there are several alternatives to the Sequoia in Toyota's SUV lineup. As mentioned earlier, the Land Cruiser and 4Runner can tow a decent amount, but so can the Highlander, which is rated to tow as much as 5,000 pounds. The Highlander is smaller than the Sequoia, with less seating capacity (seven passengers instead of eight) but it's still pretty family friendly.
The redesigned 2026 RAV4 is on its way soon, with new looks, and it's rated to tow as much as 3,500 pounds. Smaller SUVs like the Corolla Cross can tow small utility trailers with a maximum capacity of just 1,500 pounds. Before you start maxing out the towing capacity of any vehicle, though, make sure you cover the basics like knowing the difference between payload and towing capacity, as well as the safety implications of maximum tongue weight.