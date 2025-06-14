11 Of The Wildest Real-Life Car Chases In U.S. History

You read that right. In 1995, in the beachside town of San Diego, Shawn Nelson went on a demolition spree in a stolen M-60 tank — a U.S. tank so good it's been in service for 60 years. In just 23 minutes, Nelson took out 40 vehicles, municipal infrastructure, and cut electricity to the area. He observed the destruction from the tank's turret, laughing maniacally. Police were only able to stop him when he crashed and got stuck, after which they shot him while attempting to break in for an arrest. Thankfully — aside from Nelson — there were no casualties, and the tank's guns had no ammunition.

So what inspired the rampage? According to People, Nelson had been an affable plumber, vet, and happily married man. Although he was a bit on the weird side, nobody ever considered him dangerous. It seems a sequence of unfortunate events drove him over a cliff: his mother died; he suffered a debilitating neck break, allegedly exacerbated by hospital negligence; and his van and tools were stolen, crippling his earning potential. In the face of these misfortunes, Nelson self-medicated with drugs and alcohol till his friends and family no longer recognized him.

He decided to end things by breaking into an armory to commandeer the tank. Some theorize that aside from vengeful destruction, he may have been targeting the hospital where his mother (and his injury) were improperly treated. Nelson's story is eerily reminiscent of Marvin Heemeyer, who built a "killdozer" in 2004 and demolished buildings in his local town in vengeance against the city that ruined his business.

