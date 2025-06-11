10 Of The Coolest Easter Eggs Ever Put In A Car

If you've bought many used cars, you'll likely have encountered all kinds of hidden surprises thanks to previous owners, from undisclosed electrical gremlins to long-lost possessions. Even if you're following all the best buying tips from mechanics, it's easy to get caught out. New car owners are generally less susceptible to unfortunate surprises, but they're not immune: Few who pre-ordered the Fisker Ocean, for example, would have anticipated that they'd have to help establish their own service centers in the wake of the firm's bankruptcy.

However, not every hidden surprise results in a headache. Some are even intentional surprises from the automaker, and were left there for the owner to eventually discover. They're usually referred to as Easter eggs, and virtually every automaker has included one in one of its cars at some point in its history. These 10 are among our favorites, but it's worth checking owners' forums to see if your car has any hidden Easter eggs, even if they're not listed here.