Honda Hid A Sneaky Easter Egg In Some 10th-Gen Civics - Here's Where To Find It
The Honda Civic made its official debut back in 1972, and the Japanese automaker has kept the vehicle in constant production ever since. Over the years, the Civic has become one of the more globally recognizable cars to bear the Honda badge. Not surprisingly, the Civic has, in turn, become one of Honda's best-selling vehicle's to boot.
That is in no small part due to the Civic's reputation as an affordable option that is as safe and durable as it is fuel-efficient. While design was, arguably, not a primary factor in the Civic's early development, in more recent years the build has come into its own in terms of looks, particularly the 10th-generation models which debuted in the 2016 model year and lasted through 2021. With sleek lines and an almost intimidating front end, the 10th-gen Civic is regularly ranked among the build's best. But the Honda design team also outfitted the vehicles with a fun little Easter egg that, it's safe to assume, many owners may not know about.
Those who know where to look, however, may have discovered one of four hidden "sketches" portraying some part of Honda's storied motorsports history. Each of the images displays some semblance of Honda race cars and motorcycles, as well as a HondaJet and, in one instance, the famous Asimo Robot, all of which are accompanied by the words, "Honda: The Power of Dreams." Meanwhile, certain Japanese models got a design featuring silhouettes of all 10 generations of Civic.
The Easter egg is located in the center console of some 10th gen Civics
Don't worry if you didn't know about the Easter egg in the 10th-generation Civic because you are not the only one. In fact, the Honda design team apparently didn't even tell their PR team about it. In any case, now that you know that your Honda Civic might be hiding a unique bit of hidden treasure, you're probably wondering where you can find it. But before we tell you where to look, we should note that not every 10th-gen Civic actually has the Easter egg, with some online forumists claiming they can only be found in vehicles with a trim level above Sport.
If your Civic falls into that category, you'll need to clear out the vehicle's center console to find the Easter egg, as the Honda design team actually hid it inside. Once you've cleared out all of the charging cables, sunglasses, parking slips, and random receipts, you'll need to dig in and remove the little rubber mat lining the bottom of the center console. Once you've removed the slip mat from within, you'll need to flip it over, as the sketches should be etched directly into the rubber on the bottom.
Honda is, of course, not the first automaker to hide an Easter egg somewhere on a vehicle. U.S. manufacturer Jeep has been sporting their famed 4x4 builds with Easter eggs for years now. However, a case could be made that few automakers have gone about the process in such a fun and sneaky fashion as Honda.