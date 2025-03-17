Honda Hid A Sneaky Easter Egg In Some 10th-Gen Civics - Here's Where To Find It

The Honda Civic made its official debut back in 1972, and the Japanese automaker has kept the vehicle in constant production ever since. Over the years, the Civic has become one of the more globally recognizable cars to bear the Honda badge. Not surprisingly, the Civic has, in turn, become one of Honda's best-selling vehicle's to boot.

That is in no small part due to the Civic's reputation as an affordable option that is as safe and durable as it is fuel-efficient. While design was, arguably, not a primary factor in the Civic's early development, in more recent years the build has come into its own in terms of looks, particularly the 10th-generation models which debuted in the 2016 model year and lasted through 2021. With sleek lines and an almost intimidating front end, the 10th-gen Civic is regularly ranked among the build's best. But the Honda design team also outfitted the vehicles with a fun little Easter egg that, it's safe to assume, many owners may not know about.

Those who know where to look, however, may have discovered one of four hidden "sketches" portraying some part of Honda's storied motorsports history. Each of the images displays some semblance of Honda race cars and motorcycles, as well as a HondaJet and, in one instance, the famous Asimo Robot, all of which are accompanied by the words, "Honda: The Power of Dreams." Meanwhile, certain Japanese models got a design featuring silhouettes of all 10 generations of Civic.

