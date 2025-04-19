5 Of The Most Fun And Practical Easter Eggs Ever Put In A Ram Truck

Within the automotive industry, Easter eggs are hidden, interesting, and funny symbolic design elements or features that are purposefully added or incorporated by manufacturers to provide astute owners and enthusiasts with a nice or light-hearted surprise. These surprises are a means for the car designers and their brand to express themselves as a form of marketing and advertising.

Vehicle Easter eggs are cool because they inject humor, surprise, and individuality into the vehicle and the driving experience. They offer owners and enthusiasts a pleasant detail to find and occasionally even serve as a subliminal reference to a brand's history or rivalry with another car brand. Starting in 1997, Ram's stablemate, Jeep, began the practice of putting Easter eggs in their vehicles when it featured a tribute to the historical seven-slot grille on its wiper cowl.

This tradition has since been adopted by other companies owned by Stellantis, including Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler, with these brands featuring their unique and separate take on Easter eggs. Ram first came out with its first Easter egg for the 2019 Ram 1500 and continues to release new ones to the present day. One of Ram's most recent and interesting examples can be found in the 2024 Ram Rampage, where its taillight has the American flag incorporated into its design, which, when lighted up, makes the Stars and Stripes design of the flag clearly visible.

