10 Cars That Can Easily Fit Three Car Seats

Getting a new car as a parent is already tough — you're looking at all the safety features to keep you and your family safe, comfortable, and happy — but finding a vehicle that ticks all your boxes gets harder the more kids you have. At some point, the compromises creep in, whether that is size, affordability, features, fuel economy, or any one of a hundred other factors. And for larger families, mounting the rear-facing car seats that are actually safer than the front-facing ones can be an even bigger challenge, as really only three-row SUVs can accommodate these. Even with three-row SUVs, though, slotting in three car seats can sometimes be a snug fit, which is actually one of the three things you should check when installing a car seat, but what do you do if the fit is too snug?

The answer lies in people carriers that can haul between seven and nine passengers in a single vehicle. If you have a single infant, it's simple — just slot a car seat into the second row. What if there are two children, though? Not all cars have mounting points to fit two child seats. And, the problem compounds if you need to fit three car seats in one go, especially if you're looking for a full three-point LATCH mounting system for each car seat instead of just the top tether hooks, but you'll be surprised to learn that there are vehicles capable of this.