10 Cars That Can Easily Fit Three Car Seats
Getting a new car as a parent is already tough — you're looking at all the safety features to keep you and your family safe, comfortable, and happy — but finding a vehicle that ticks all your boxes gets harder the more kids you have. At some point, the compromises creep in, whether that is size, affordability, features, fuel economy, or any one of a hundred other factors. And for larger families, mounting the rear-facing car seats that are actually safer than the front-facing ones can be an even bigger challenge, as really only three-row SUVs can accommodate these. Even with three-row SUVs, though, slotting in three car seats can sometimes be a snug fit, which is actually one of the three things you should check when installing a car seat, but what do you do if the fit is too snug?
The answer lies in people carriers that can haul between seven and nine passengers in a single vehicle. If you have a single infant, it's simple — just slot a car seat into the second row. What if there are two children, though? Not all cars have mounting points to fit two child seats. And, the problem compounds if you need to fit three car seats in one go, especially if you're looking for a full three-point LATCH mounting system for each car seat instead of just the top tether hooks, but you'll be surprised to learn that there are vehicles capable of this.
2025 Kia Carnival - $36,800
The 2025 Kia Carnival is, surprise, surprise, another mid-size MPV, and the first entry on our list can fit three full-sized car seats with a full three-restraint Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) system. In terms of car seats, the Kia Carnival, when optioned with the second-row bench seat, has a full LATCH system in each of the three seating positions in that row, meaning that you can easily slot in three individual car seats. The rear row, as usual, has only the top tether mounting points, which is still nice to have, but that won't hold the car seats as securely as a three-point LATCH system. Prices start from $36,800 for the entry-level LX trim, climbing to $50,900 for the high-end SX Prestige variant, plus a $1,435 destination charge.
All trims come with the same gasoline-direct-injection 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 287.1 hp and 260.4 lb-ft of torque at 5,000 RPM, which is plenty powerful enough for the school run and occasional road trip. All trims and variants come standard with the same eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2025 Carnival offers a range of standard features, including a solar-sensing windshield, heated rear glass, tri-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot, power sliding rear doors, and fifteen driver-assist features, making it the best value overall.
2025 Toyota Sienna - $39,185
The next minivan on our list is none other than the legendary 2025 Toyota Sienna, which now starts at a base MSRP of $39,185 for the entry-level XLE trim, making it the second-cheapest model on our list, even after adding the $1,450 destination charge. The Sienna's car seat system is certainly one of the most interesting, because it can fit between four and five full-sized car seats at a time, with one major caveat. The caveat is that the middle seat in the third row does have a lower anchor as well as a top tether, but to be a full LATCH system, it needs to "borrow" an anchor from the outer seat — and when it does that, the anchor on the outer seat becomes unusable.
Seemingly, Toyota could have solved this by just including six full sets of LATCH anchors, but they didn't, probably because it would have been too cramped in the third row. Anyhow, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given the second row car seats on the 2025 Sienna an award of "Good Plus", which means they are very safe and not confusing to use, although the third row car seats get a score of "Acceptable", meaning they are safe, but confusing or tough to use. Standard features on the Sienna include power sliding rear doors, keyless entry, tri-zone climate control, a no-cost maintenance plan, a two-front motor hybrid system, and loads more — fantastic value for the second-cheapest car on this list.
2025 Honda Odyssey - $42,220
We can't have an article about hauling several children and not mention the 2025 Honda Odyssey — a true people's people carrier, with all the features you would want as new parents and then some. For starters, it features no less than five full LATCH seats, with both upper and lower anchors — three in the second row, the outer seats in the third row, and the middle seating position in the third row only having the upper tether. Although the third row has only 48.4 inches of hip room, you wouldn't have been able to fit three full-size car seats anyway, so not having the full LATCH system in the center seat isn't really a loss.
The 2025 Odyssey is also one of the most accessible vehicles on our list, both in terms of pricing (starting at $42,220 plus a $1,450 destination fee for the entry-level EX-L trim) as well as being handicap-friendly with many companies offering wheelchair conversions and other modifications. Coming in with 38.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, you can easily fit in three kids as well as any assorted strollers, prams, and other gear required, plus, with rear air conditioning that can be activated remotely as standard, pets can also ride along without getting in anyone's way.
2025 Honda Passport - $42,400
The 2025 Honda Passport is the only two-row, five-seater SUV on this list, but even so, you can easily fit three car seats abreast in the rear seat, which comes with integrated LATCH connectors for added safety. The nice thing about this model year is that even though the 2026 Honda Passport has been revealed, you get a lot of features that other brands charge for as standard, including a leather steering wheel, heated leather power-adjusting front seats, and the expected suite of driver and safety aids. Also standard on the 2025 Passport is wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch color touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, blind-spot assist, and more.
For the 2025 model year, the Passport offers a relatively modest three trim levels to choose from: the entry-level $42,400 EX-L, the mid-range $46,450 TrailSport, and the top-line $49,920 Black Edition, with all prices including the Honda $1,450 destination charge. Power for all three trims is the same, coming from a 3.5-liter (3,471 cc) V6 engine that pushes out 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, all trims come with variable cylinder management technology that allows the 2025 Passport to switch between three-cylinder, four-cylinder, and six-cylinder driving modes depending on the situation. Overall, the 2025 Passport presents fantastic value for money, and being a five-seater, it doesn't have the turning circle of a battleship like some of the three-row SUVs on this list — looking at you, GMC.
2025 Chrysler Pacifica - $42,450
Next up is the top minivan offering from Chrysler, which comes to us in the form of the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica, and good news — it also has a hybrid variant. It currently holds the first (out of eight) spots in the U.S. News "best minivans" list, and it's not hard to see why. For installing car seats, there are four complete LATCH connector systems, with one located on each outer seat in the second and third rows. We should mention that though we say outboard seats, that really only applies to the third row, because the second row has bucket seats.
In addition, the middle seat in the third row has both a top tether and one bottom anchor, but not a full LATCH connection, which is a three-point mounting system. There are loads of other creature comforts as standard for this model year, including a hands-free power liftgate, a 10.1-inch infotainment display, a seven-inch driver screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard Wi-Fi, and even Amazon Alexa, with Amazon Fire TV being an option. Prices for the 2025 model year start at $42,450 for the base model, plus a $1,695 destination fee. All models are front-wheel drive, and come with a 3.6-liter V6 producing 287 hp, except for the hybrid, which supplements a pair of electric motors and a 16-kWh lithium-ion battery for a baffling lesser 260 hp output. Not at all bad for a minivan that does everything that most parents need.
2025 Chevy Tahoe - $59,000
If one of the big four GM SUVs — the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade — has a quality-of-life feature, chances are that the other three will as well. It's no different with car seat capacity; The 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe also comes with three full top-and-bottom LATCH connectors in the second row, and only the top tethers in the third row. However, the Tahoe's base MSRP is lower than the Suburban's, but not by much, starting at $59,000 and going all the way up to a base MSRP of $78,700 for the top-spec High Country variant, with all models carrying a $2,195 destination fee. In terms of engine options, the Tahoe is identical to the Suburban, with the standard engine being a 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 unit that produces 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque.
The larger 6.2-liter V8 unit is standard on the High Country, but an optional upgrade otherwise, though you have to upgrade to the $67,000 RST trim or higher for it to be offered. In addition, some trims can also be specified with the same 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine that makes 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque, which is being offered for the first time on the 2025 Tahoe Z71 trim. The new model also adds many of the same safety features as the Suburban, including automatic intersection braking, cyclist detection, blind zone steering assist, front pedestrian braking, and rear cross-traffic braking, among other things, as standard.
2025 Land Rover Discovery - $61,825
And now, for the first (and only) car on this list that is from our friends in rainy England, the 2025 Land Rover Discovery. It is one of the better-equipped cars we're covering, at least in terms of accommodating child seats, as the 2025 Discovery comes with no less than five places to install a car seat. To that end, it has five full-size ISOFIX connection points, which are the international equivalent of our LATCH system, with two each in the second and third rows, and one in the front passenger seat. However, the configurator on Land Rover USA says the 2025 Discovery comes with a "rear LATCH" system, so the company is probably making a switch.
Please remember that children are always safer when restrained in the rear, as the airbags deploying in the front passenger seat can cause injury or even fatalities if a rear-facing car seat is installed there. Given that the Discovery is very much a high-end SUV, it comes with all the bells and whistles that can be desired, including a soft closing power liftgate, keyless entry, a garage door opener, heated front seats, assisted steering, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an app specifically for the Discovery, an 11.4-inch touchscreen, tri-zone climate control, and loads more features. However — given that the MSRP for the 2025 entry-level model with the two-liter, four-cylinder, 296 hp engine is $61,825, we'd think twice before pulling the trigger.
2025 Chevy Suburban - $62,000
Next up is the 2025 Chevrolet Suburban, a full-size, three-row SUV that is basically a toned down Cadillac Escalade at a far more accessible-but-not-cheap $62,000, with a$2,195 destination fee. As far as car seats go, three full-size car seats can easily be fitted into the second row, where the available hip space is just over 61 inches wide. For further peace of mind, all three of the second row seating spots have a LATCH system — basically giving you anchor points to hold both the base and the top of the child seat in place. The one caveat to the 2025 Suburban, and really, all of the four big GM trucks, is that you need to stick with the standard bench seating in the second row.
Moreover, if you really need the space, the third row also has the top mounting points for car seats, but lacks the lower anchors that the second row has. You still get the LATCH system with the captain's chairs, but since there are only two chairs, you can only fit in two car seats.
For 2025, the Suburban has six trim models, with the top-spec still being called the High Country. Standard power is a behemoth 5.3-liter V8 that makes 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, though a 420 hp, 460 lb-ft 6.2-liter unit is also an option, alongside a 3.0-liter Duramax diesel producing 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque.
2025 GMC Yukon - $67,200
The next car on our list also comes from General Motors, in the form of the 2025 Yukon Denali that now comes with no fewer than five trim options, all at different price points. However, as with the other GM SUVs, the Yukon also comes with a full LATCH system across all seating positions in the second row, provided you've specced the bench seat. In addition, the third row does have the top tethers in all seating positions, but lacks the bottom anchors that hold the base of the car seat in place. As we mentioned, for 2025, the Yukon has five trim options to choose from, ranging from the $67,200 Elevation trim to the $101,800 top-of-the-range Denali Ultimate trim, with three other options in between: the AT4, AT4 Ultimate, and Denali.
Both ultimate trims — the AT4 Ultimate and Denali Ultimate — seat up to seven passengers, so you won't be able to fit three car seats in the second row on these trims. The Yukon is a luxury SUV, so you get lots of goodies as standard, including a 16.8-inch infotainment display, true tri-zone climate control, surround camera views, memory seats, onboard 5G Wi-Fi, a heated steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a safety feature suite. Do note that there is a $2,195 destination charge, so the real base MSRP for a 2025 Yukon would be closer to $70,000.
2025 Cadillac Escalade - $88,100
This last item is also the last of the four big GM SUVs — the 2025 Cadillac Escalade, which starts at an eye-watering $88,100and that's before adding the $2,195 destination charge. By default, the Escalade comes with executive seating on most trims, though you do have the option to spec it with a 60/40 split bench seat. Regardless of your second row seating though, only the outer two seats get the lower anchors from the LATCH system — the middle bench seat (if opted for) only has the top tether, and the third row, like the other GM SUVs, also only have the top tethers. There is one situation, however, where the 2025 Escalade may make sense: You have one slightly older child who uses a booster seat.
If this is the case, then your two younger children can sit in the second row, and the eldest can sit in the middle, or you could even give them the entirety of the third row. This could be a smart move, as you can now specify executive seating (captain's chairs) in the second row that accommodate two car seats, and have the eldest travel in the back, securing the bottom of that car seat with the seat belt and the top with the tether — that way, when the children grow up, you have executive seats that are far more comfortable for everyone, instead of being stuck with a bench seat that you specified just for car seats.