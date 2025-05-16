Why Rear-Facing Car Seats Are Safer For Children, Explained

Keeping children safe in a motor vehicle is probably one of the most important things while driving. Shopping for a car seat is quite a task since there are so many options in the market and so many types of car seats. Not only is it important to install a baby seat properly, but it is as important to select the right seat for the intended purpose, since it concerns your child's safety. Safety ratings are one of the biggest factors to consider when people are buying a car, especially when they are considering the safety of their children.

Advertisement

There is real science behind it which has been derived from the coolest subject on earth, Space. In NASA's Gemini space mission, the astronauts were seated facing backward or the opposite direction of travel since they were being launched in space. This was to distribute all the forces of the launch across the astronaut's back.

A similar principle was used when creating the first rearward facing car seat. A Swedish professor, Bertil Aldman was inspired by the astronauts traveling in space, and he developed the first rear-facing car seat for toddlers. Now, using the type of baby seat also varies with how old the baby is. As the babies grow older, they can be shifted to a forward facing car seat, then to a booster seat, and eventually they grow enough to be able to do without any extra seats in the car. But for very newborns and very small children, the rear-facing seats are the way to go.

Advertisement