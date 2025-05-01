Why You Should Avoid Buying A Used Car Seat

There's no sugar-coating it; kids are expensive. According to the USDA, an average middle-class couple that had a baby in 2015, will spend over $233,000 (more if calculating inflation), for a child's needs from infant to age 17. Of course, being a parent is far more than just reaching into your wallet. Nevertheless, saving money along the way isn't a bad idea, which is why some parents consider second-hand products.

New car seats can retail from around $60 up to nearly $4,000. Therefore, it might be tempting to opt for a bargain at a local garage sale, or perhaps something used from an online marketplace. However, this isn't a good idea, as you'll be unaware of the car seat's backstory, hidden damages, whether it's been recalled, and if it's past its expiration date. These are also some of the same reasons you should not rent a car seat with your rental car.

The reality is, car seats save lives and that's not something you want to risk to save a few dollars. According to Traffic Safety Marketing, the risks of a life ending injury in a passenger car when using a car seat drops by 71% for babies, and 54% for kids ages 1 to 4 years old. Although, it's critical you set it up correctly, and there are some things you need to check when installing a car seat.

