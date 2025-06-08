The 11 Largest Non-Nuclear Explosions Ever Recorded

People have been blowing things up ever since they discovered they could. From the earliest lightning-wrought flames of forest fires to the invention of gunpowder and the advent of nuclear power, explosions have been scientifically proven to be not just incredibly cool but also helpful. Harnessing the explosive power of TNT helped America build a transcontinental railroad. The internal combustion engine and its attendant benefits arose from containing an explosion within a cylinder. Watching action stars not look back as the villain's lair goes up in flames sparks joy.

However, explosions come with some serious drawbacks. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, an explosion is a "sudden, rapid release of energy that produces potentially damaging pressures." Explosions can cause significant damage and injury, especially when they occur unexpectedly or without control. The 20th century provided an entirely new form of explosion in nuclear weapons, which have become the gold standard when it comes to destructive force. However, conventional explosions and even acts of nature still pack a serious punch when it comes to the pre-atomic concept of blowing things up.

For this list, we scoured the history books to drum up some of the most enormous non-nuclear explosions ever recorded. Some are modern, while others date back centuries. These blasts originated from various sources, ranging from volcanic eruptions and accidental detonations of volatile materials to the very deliberate dropping of ordnance.

