The Cold War's nuclear brinksmanship involved a strategy that demanded the United States and the U.S.S.R. be constantly prepared to launch nuclear weapons. The necessity for regular patrols of nuclear-armed weapons platforms was a chilling effect of this geopolitical knot. The concept of mutual assured destruction — fittingly known as MAD — meant that forces had to be ready to counter an enemy launch at a moment's notice. This scenario would only lead to more death and destruction, but that was the stark reality of the game.

Advertisement

Scientists and engineers on both sides worked to develop nuclear delivery methods that could strike the enemy as fast and ferociously as possible. The belligerents stockpiled nuclear weapons and created aircraft and ships that could rain hell in the event of a launch. Bombers orbited near enemy territory. Submarines lurked off the coasts of cities. At any given time, a slew of military vehicles transited the earth, transporting nuclear material, bombs, and missiles.

Even in the most meticulously planned operations, the unexpected can occur. The Cold War was no exception with its global duel of nuclear supremacy. Over the decades, a series of military accidents involving nuclear weapons put millions of lives at risk. Governments on both sides attempted to keep these mishaps under wraps, but the fallout from these events — pun intended — eventually reached the press and public. We include incidents that include loss of life, environmental damage, and potential political and physical damage that may have been caused as a result.

Advertisement

We've compiled a list of 10 of the worst military accidents involving nuclear weapons throughout history — and these are just the ones we know about.