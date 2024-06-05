This Soviet Submarine Narrowly Avoided Nuclear Disaster: Here's What Went Wrong

Submarines give nations unprecedented stealth capabilities, allowing them to sink enemy ships without exposing themselves visually and even threaten cities with mass destruction. However, even though the first submarine was made in 1620, and the modern submarine made its debut in the 1880s, sailing one is still an inherently dangerous endeavor.

For example, the American nuclear submarine USS Thresher sank in 1963, the Russians lost the Kursk nuclear submarine in 2000, and the Indonesian Navy lost the KRI Nanggala submarine in 2021. All of these events lead to the loss of all hands, showing the dangers of submarine operations.

Military operations are often highly classified, which is why knowing about a submarine disaster is usually big news among the general public. And when you add nuclear weapons into the mix, you get a truly sensational story. This is exactly what happened in October 1986, when a Soviet sub had an accident with its nuclear missiles.

[Featured image by the U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]