The Kursk Disaster: A Terrifying Torpedo Explosion Aboard A Nuclear Submarine

With the recent tragic implosion of the Titan submersible, underwater disasters are at the forefront of public concern, especially incidents involving larger submarines. One such similarly high profile accident is the sinking of the Kursk, a Russian nuclear submarine that exploded in 2000. As a vessel, the Kursk was nothing short of impressive and would have been quite the sight to behold skulking through the icy waters of the Barents Sea in the Arctic Ocean.

Launched in 1994, the submarine was classified as a nuclear-powered guided missile submarine. The Kursk was huge at over 505 feet long. It did not typically carry nuclear munitions, according to the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies. But it wasn't slouch when it came to armaments. It was equipped with 24 missiles. Although it wasn't capable of unleashing nuclear hellfire on a target halfway around the world, it was purpose-built to give NATO forces and other country's naval fleets something to worry about.

Alas, 118 sailors of the Russian Navy were killed as the Kursk sank in 350 feet of water on August 12, 2000. How the submarine actually went down was a relative mystery at the time of the sinking. However, Russian governmental sources pinned the sinking on an explosion inside of one of the torpedo bays.