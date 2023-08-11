Tsar Bomba: The Story Behind The Largest Nuclear Bomb Ever Detonated

In Christopher Nolan's latest epic movie Oppenheimer, we see Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called "father of the atom bomb," struggling with the moral questions raised by his world-shaking invention. It will probably never be known how many people were killed in the wartime deployments of nuclear weapons over Japan in 1945, but estimates range between 110,000 and 210,000 – a fearsome death toll, inflicted by just two bombs.

For all of their destructive power, however, those early bombs were tiny compared to later devices. The bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki exploded with a force equivalent to roughly 15 and 20 kilotons of TNT, respectively. Ultimately, the insane postwar "arms race" between the US and Soviet Russia would see a new generation of vastly more powerful "thermonuclear" weapons developed that — if used in anger — would have transformed the world forever.

Foremost among those "super" weapons was Product Code 202 (in Russian: Izdeliye 202), better known by its later Western nickname, "Tsar Bomba." Designed as a 100-megaton bomb, Tsar Bomba was considered too dangerous to test at its full destructive potential. Instead, for its one and only test in 1961, Soviet scientists "downrated" the Tsar Bomba to around 50 megatons by swapping out uranium for lead in at least one of the bomb's stages. Even so, the resulting detonation was enormous, resulting in the most powerful human-made explosion ever recorded. Ironically, it may also have made the world a slightly safer place.