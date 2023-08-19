The Great Halifax Explosion: The Military Ship Wreck That Changed Canada Forever

Since the 1940s, nuclear weapons have obviously claimed the title for largest manmade explosions. Splitting an atom and harnessing the power of the sun tends to help in ensuring that an explosion is as big as possible. However, before J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project were even ideas, the previous superlative for the largest explosion belonged to what started as an accident in the harbor of Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Canada on December 6, 1917. Two ships, the SS Mont-Blanc and SS Imo, collided and the eruption resulted in the death of 1,963 people.

According to the Government of Canada, both the SS Mont-Blanc and the SS Imo were involved in the ongoing war effort to transport supplies to the front lines of World War I. As such, all manner of dangerous cargo was leaving Halifax, including the French Mont-Blanc's cargo of TNT and other explosives. As both the Norwegian SS Imo and SS Mont-Blanc left the harbor that morning, the ships collided. A fire soon broke out, but no one save for a few professionals and naval officers in the harbor were too alarmed. People even arrived to spectate the firefighters doing their best to snuff out the flames.