Who Makes The C-130 Military Transport Plane And How Many Have Been Made So Far?

The United States Air Force is known around the world for its high-tech fighter jets capable of stealth and much more. While aircraft like the F-35 Lightning II or F-22 Raptor tend to get all the press, one of the most important planes in the U.S. Air Force's entire inventory isn't a fighter. The Lockheed C-130 Hercules is one of the most crucial aircraft used by the Air Force, and the service has been using them since 1956. That's a long service history for any aircraft.

Advertisement

Lockheed's C-130 endures because it's the true workhorse of the U.S. Air Force, handling the transport of pretty much everything the U.S. military needs taken from one place to another. If you ask anyone in the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, or Navy, odds are they've sat in a C-130 at least once during their careers. That is because C-130s are almost ubiquitous: If there's a military base with an airport capable of handling the aircraft, there's a good chance C-130s fly in and out of the area all the time.

The C-130 operates worldwide and is capable of carrying just about anything needed into and out of a combat zone — a C-130 once landed on an aircraft carrier, making it the largest plane to do so. As of 2015, more than 2,500 have been built, and there are several variants of the aircraft as well. Despite the high number of aircraft built since the 1950s, not all of them remain in service. As of June 2022, the Air Force operates only 279 C-130s. The aircraft's numbers were cut over the decades from more than 500 during Operation Desert Storm to the current level of 279, while many are sold to allied nations.

Advertisement