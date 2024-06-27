Here's How The Navy Fights Fires On Its Ships

The earliest boats to take to water up to the present day ships all share a common enemy. It's not the weather, nor is it an enemy ship. It's fire. Flames have been both a blessing and a curse to sailors the world over. It's advantage can historically be found in such weapons as Greek Fire (think of it as napalm) or as fireships that helped Sir Francis Drake win against the Spanish Armada in 1588. Its curse, however, is that wooden ships were tinder boxes waiting to go up. Being made of dried wood and pitch maneuvered by canvas sails and highly flammable rigging made for a dangerous situation on the best of days, so how did early sailors fight fires?

Sailors for the majority of maritime history, up until the emergence of metal hulls, relied on several key sea firefighting processes and equipment. First, the U.S. Navy and the British Royal Navy both instituted firefighting drills which were rigorously performed. Next was the placement of sand and water barrels throughout the ship so as to be readily available should a fire break out. Finally, pumps could be brought to bear to fight a fire as well as draining the bilges if necessary. It wasn't pretty, but it was what was available when sailing in a wooden matchbox.