5 Of The Best Alternatives To The Mini Cooper
Maybe you've wanted a small car for a while, or perhaps you want something with a bit of style that's also relatively practical. Whatever your motivation, there are a lot of reasons to like and be intrigued by cars like the Mini Cooper. SlashGear's Alex Hevesy recently reviewed the redesigned 2025 Mini Cooper and found it to be engaging, efficient, and small enough to live up to its Mini moniker. We've recently driven the John Cooper Works Mini too, and it can be thrilling in the right scenarios.
The 2025 Cooper is available with a wide pricing spread in two- and four-door configurations, with the two-door breaking down into two options – hardtop or convertible. Prices start at $30,125 (including $1,175 destination fee) for the base two-door hardtop model with JCW Convertible models starting at $44,875 and capable of swelling up above $50k on top trims. For performance, the Cooper has outputs ranging from 161 hp on base models, up to 201 hp with the upgraded S, and 228 hp with the spicy JCW version.
I've driven and tested dozens of compact cars over the years, with several standing out as leaders in the class, which can hang with the newest Mini. And amongst them are several with their own unique virtues and appeal. They do have to compete with a pretty comprehensive list of positive attributes from the Cooper though. So what does the automotive world have that can compete?
5. The Hyundai Elantra N
While I wouldn't go as far as to call it a sleeper, after testing and driving the Hyundai Elantra N, I would certainly say that it's underappreciated among performance compact cars. Like the Civic Si (which we'll get to in a bit), the Elantra N has an excellent shifter feel from the available six-speed manual transmission, and engaging overall driving dynamics. Providing thrust is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is rated at 286 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque — enough to outclass any version of the Mini.
Despite its performance capabilities, there is an elephant in the room with the Hyundai — its size. The Elantra N is much larger than any two-door version of the Mini, and even up against the four-door Mini, it still seems pretty big, so buyers looking for something smaller should probably keep scrolling to other recommendations. If you're looking for a performance bargain though, the Elantra N should be on your short list. It has a starting price of just $35,545 (including $1,195 destination fee). That's only slightly more than the base-trim two-door Cooper and with a lot more get-up-and-go.
4. The Honda Civic
One of the most comprehensively capable vehicles in its class, the Honda Civic is also larger than the Mini Cooper, but it's impossible to ignore. The Civic is available as a sedan or as a hatchback and the hatchback is probably the best choice to go up against the Mini. Available with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, the base Sport Civic hatchback has 150 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque. That's on par with the standard Cooper. And for more power, you can always go with the efficient hybrid Civic, which pumps things up to an impressive 181 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque.
Want to engage with one of the best manual shifters in the business on a daily basis? Then you'll want to try out the Civic Si – which comes with a spicy turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. SlashGear's Chris Davies' tested one out recently and came out of that experience questioning the need for a high-horsepower Type R – high praise for sure. The Type R, though, is one of the best performance vehicles in its class, pumping out 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. It's a bit pricier than the high-performance Cooper JCW, but it's also more practical and more powerful. Base Civic sedan models start at just $25,400 (including $1,150 destination fee), while hot-hatch models like the Type R start at $47,045 — covering a similar pricing spread to the Mini.
3. The Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ
Having recently driven and compared the GR86 and the BRZ, I can say emphatically that they're some of the most fun you can have for the money — and they're pretty practical too. With four seats, they can carry small passengers in a pinch, or the trunk folds down and you can fit some extra gear for longer trips. The powertrain that's equipped to both models is actually pretty impressive too. Powering both the GR86 and the BRZ is a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine. The naturally-aspirated (non-turbocharged) element is a rarity in this class, but horsepower and torque don't suffer much — the GR86/BRZ twins put out 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.
The Mini Cooper is a front-wheel-drive only car, but the BRZ and the GR86 use rear-wheel drive, which racetrack enthusiasts and weekend drifters might be a bit more drawn to. And while the manual transmission would be my choice, the automatic offered in these coupes is pretty impressive as well. The GR86 and the BRZ aren't offered in drop-top configurations, nor are they available as sedans, but they still represent stiff competition for the Mini. Base MSRP for the GR86 is an approachable $31,135 (including $1,135 destination fee), while top Hakone Edition models are currently priced at $36,405 — Subaru prices for the BRZ are a bit higher. With either one of these coupes however, you're likely to give the Cooper a run for its money.
2. The Mazda Miata
If you're looking for four seats and maximum practicality out of your small-but-fun car, you won't find that with the Mazda Miata. As Chris Davies noted in his recent review of the 2025 Miata, cargo space is limited, and so is cabin space with just two seats. Thankfully, that doesn't get in the way of an excellent driving experience. The latest Miata carries on years of tradition by being lightweight, relatively inexpensive, and available with quick access to an open-air experience via the manual-folding top.
Powering the current Miata (also known as the MX-5) is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. That's certainly behind the most-powerful versions of the Mini Cooper, but with the Miata it's never been about sheer power. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder has enough gusto to get the Miata up and moving quickly considering its small dimensions. On top of being peppy, the current Miata is thoroughly grown up. Like many other modern Mazdas, it feels upscale, especially on top trim levels where interior materials quality is excellent. MSRP for the base-trim Miata is an approachable $30,715 (including $1,185 destination fee) while top-trim Grand Touring models start at $36,015. The Mazda isn't as practical as the Mini but if what you want is an affordable, two-door, two-seater with fun at the top of its priority list, the answer is Miata.
1. The Toyota GR Corolla
A hot hatch with one of the spiciest engines you can buy, the GR Corolla is seriously stiff competition for the Mini Cooper. The GR Corolla uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine that pumps out 300 hp and 295 lb-ft – giving the GR Corolla a seriously high output for its size. That's more than enough to outrun the Mini Cooper JCW and enough to keep up with track-focused vehicles like the Civic Type R. The GR Corolla also comes standard with all-wheel drive, so it offers all-weather capability as a bonus.
Practicality is also a real selling point for the GR Corolla, with four usable seats and a trunk big enough for a few carry-on bags, it's great as a daily commuter. The GR Corolla originally came with only a six-speed manual transmission, but it's now offered with an 8-speed automatic as well – so Toyota shoppers are spoilt for choice. Like many of the vehicles on this list, the GR Corolla is a bit larger than even the four-door Mini Cooper, but the Toyota still feels relatively small on the outside. Prices for the high-performance GR Corolla reflect its capability, with base Core models starting at $39,995 (including $1,135 destination fee) and move up to a starting price of $46,650 for Premium Plus models, but the driving experience certainly justifies the big price tag.
Methodology
The Mini Cooper is a strong option in its class. It's available with different engines and size configurations with the added bonus of an open-top experience also being available. Pricing for the Mini is reasonable, but there are several options with similar-or-better performance that will cause less strain on your wallet. I've ranked this list based on the thorough SlashGear reviews written by my colleagues and my personal experiences with each of the cars involved. As with any ranked list, your order of preference may vary depending on your needs, but there's no doubt that the cars on this list have some serious potential.