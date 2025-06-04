5 Of The Best Alternatives To The Mini Cooper

Maybe you've wanted a small car for a while, or perhaps you want something with a bit of style that's also relatively practical. Whatever your motivation, there are a lot of reasons to like and be intrigued by cars like the Mini Cooper. SlashGear's Alex Hevesy recently reviewed the redesigned 2025 Mini Cooper and found it to be engaging, efficient, and small enough to live up to its Mini moniker. We've recently driven the John Cooper Works Mini too, and it can be thrilling in the right scenarios.

The 2025 Cooper is available with a wide pricing spread in two- and four-door configurations, with the two-door breaking down into two options – hardtop or convertible. Prices start at $30,125 (including $1,175 destination fee) for the base two-door hardtop model with JCW Convertible models starting at $44,875 and capable of swelling up above $50k on top trims. For performance, the Cooper has outputs ranging from 161 hp on base models, up to 201 hp with the upgraded S, and 228 hp with the spicy JCW version.

I've driven and tested dozens of compact cars over the years, with several standing out as leaders in the class, which can hang with the newest Mini. And amongst them are several with their own unique virtues and appeal. They do have to compete with a pretty comprehensive list of positive attributes from the Cooper though. So what does the automotive world have that can compete?

