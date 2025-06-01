The station wagon was once the beloved body style of families. Comfortable inside, with an incredibly large cargo area, it had everything a family needed. Some models were even available with three seating rows, because the post-WWII baby boom was a real thing.

Advertisement

Then crossovers and SUVs arrived, and these new kids on the block were also practical, but way cooler. They sat higher from the ground, making you feel more important. More in control. Soon, station wagon sales plummeted, leaving us with only a few, expensive models on sale in the U.S.

Don't worry fellow station wagon lovers, because the soul of these vehicles continues to live inside many SUVs. The wagon body shape is going nowhere, and we'll prove that by giving you 10 modern cars that look like station wagons. Not only that, but we believe that some of these vehicles will slowly return the station wagon to its former glory, though, of course, with a higher ground clearance. Let's dig in!