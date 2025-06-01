5 Of The Best V8-Powered Lexus Models Of All Time

Arguably, Lexus as a brand wouldn't exist without the power and reliability of its many V8 engines. Lexus developed its reputation as a fine automaker owing largely to the original LS400's V8, a legacy which continues to this day. Many of its most famous models feature a diverse array of potent yet understated V8s lurking under the hood, ranging from luxury grand tourers to prestigious super saloons. Of course, V8s aren't the only reason why Lexus models remain popular today, nor are they the only outstanding engine configuration Lexus offered. For instance, many Lexus models house the famous 2JZ engine, and the LFA boasts what some call the best sounding V10 ever produced. But of all the V8-powered Lexus models, which are the greatest out there?

Before anything else, we must first define the concept of "greatest." Because Lexus assembles such a wide range of V8-powered cars, this list will consider qualities considered crucial to each body type. For example, a Lexus LX full-size SUV boasts a V8 engine for different reasons than the svelte two-door LC.

Another factor we'll consider is relative age: Lexus has been around since the late 1980s, and cars of that vintage sport the technology and build quality of their time. While many Lexus models have proven their worth through long-term reliability, we'll assume that each car in this list is in brand-new condition, and primarily compare them with their respective era's contemporaries. So without further delay, let's check them out, beginning with the first ever Lexus model.

