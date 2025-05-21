Linkind Smart Solar Spotlight SL5C Review: Efficient LED Lighting For Your Front Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When reviewing products such as a laptop computer, smart toaster oven, or even a car, finding parameters on which to gauge the various features and benefits can be easy because of the multiple ways in which those products can directly influence daily life. Determining how a computer helps work get done and why increased fuel mileage and adaptive cruise control make commuting more tolerable both represent tangible benefits to daily tasks. Applying the same parameters or logic to decorative outdoor lighting kind of falls apart as the nighttime exterior aesthetics of your domicile really don't have any practical or utilitarian impact upon our lives in any way. Nonetheless, AiDot has provided SlashGear with a set of its Linkind Smart Solar Spotlights to use and enjoy and report back to our readers whether you should enjoy them as well.

Aside from well-to-do home owners in houses with the perfect kind of curb appeal for one of those cable home listing shows, most of us likely rarely think about home lighting. Of course, interior lighting is a must while exterior lighting can be more of an overlooked luxury. But as a way of making beautiful outdoor spaces for the dwellers of average homes – even the renters – these Linkind Smart Solar Spotlights SL5C, also known as an upgraded version Smart Solar Spotlights SL5 we reviewed last year, are meant to be an easy way to give your home an evening glow-up on a budget. I've spent a couple of weeks with them installed on my home, and this is how they worked out for me.