5 Of The Highest Horsepower Sports Cars Of The 1990s

The 1990s are sometimes referred to as the greatest decade in automotive history and produced innumerable modern classics, from exotic supercars like the McLaren F1 and Mercedes CLK-GTR, to JDM icons like the Nissan Skyline GT-Rs and fourth-gen Toyota Supra. This was the first decade that saw numerous series-production cars break the 200 mph speed barrier, and arguably the birth of the hypercar with vehicles like the Jaguar XJ220 launching in 1992. And that's before accounting for the levels of nostalgia people have for these machines, thanks to their cultural impact from popular movies and racing-simulation video games with advanced 3D graphics. In this article, we take a look back at these legendary sports cars and determine which among them are the most powerful.

To preface, however, let's first define the term "sports car" in this context. A sports car is different from a supercar or hypercar, a trait most apparent in a vehicle's availability and aesthetics. Typically, hypercars are limited-production and exorbitantly expensive, like the McLaren F1 and Bugatti EB110. Supercars sit at a lower rung, but are still quite flashy and generally unobtainable by most people, such as the Lamborghini Diablo and Ferrari 512 TR. Instead, we'll focus on factory-produced pure sports cars, like grand tourers and saloons. Similarly, no vehicles will feature aftermarket upgrades; a Skyline GT-R can reliably achieve 1,000 horsepower, but it was factory-rated at 276 horsepower. That means no RUFs or Calloways, either, since those use other production cars as a template. And lastly, no repeats: one rank per model only.

