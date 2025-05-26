10 Popular Wide-Body Passenger Planes Ranked From Cheapest To Most Expensive

Planes have become the default way for most people to travel across the country, or between countries, and airlines use a nearly unimaginable variety of them to ferry us from place to place. Some are designed to be fuel efficient at short range, others are designed to carry the maximum number of passengers, and still others are made to simply go the distance. Among all those types and classifications, a "widebody" jet is simply a jet with two aisles to walk up and down on.

The price we've chosen is the "list price," which is before discounts are given to airlines. The reason for this is that airlines almost never pay list price or "config price" for a model, as tier bulk orders and loyalty history get them a discount. For instance, Emirates may get a solid 20% discount with Airbus, given their order history and size, so for them an A330-300 may only be $160 million, while a smaller airline like Qantas may have to pay $180 million per unit. Keeping it to list prices makes it simple. Additionally, for a plane to be classified as "popular" we used one simple metric — does it or did it make up a large chunk of an airline fleet? If yes, it's on the list. So, with that in mind, here are 10 of the most popular wide-body planes used for passenger transport.

