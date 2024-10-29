What Does MTOW Stand For In Airplanes?

Acronyms and abbreviations are all around us. There's no escaping them, really. For example, the airport codes you see on the boarding pass on your Apple Watch.

One you might not see that often in your travels is "MTOW." It's very common (and exceedingly important) for airline pilots and crews, but not the kind of thing you're likely to find on a flight information board.

Like most of the terms listed by the FAA, MTOW is an acronym that cuts a multi-word concept down to just a few letters. In this particular instance, MTOW stands for "Maximum Takeoff Weight." In other words, this is the number (which can vary between airplane models based on their design, engines, etc.) that determines how heavy a given aircraft can be and still be able to take off — with a little bit of wiggle room, depending on a variety of other factors — because flying through the air in a giant metal tube is way more complex a process than modern air travel makes it seem.