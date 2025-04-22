Airbus A330 Engines: Which Do These Airliners Use & Who Makes Them?

The Airbus A330 is an interestingly positioned aircraft in European aviation major Airbus' current lineup of passenger planes. Introduced in 1992 as a successor to Airbus' A300 series, the A330 remains the company's oldest widebody jet model, which is still in production. In terms of overall age, it is second only to the Airbus A320 series, which has been around since 1987. The A330 also had a bigger (and longer) sibling — the Airbus A340 — which made its first flight a year earlier, in 1991, but is no longer in production.

With more than 1,800 orders and 1,600 confirmed deliveries as of January 2025, the Airbus A330 is one of the most popular widebody airplanes currently in service. In the initial days of its arrival, the Airbus A330 competed against the Boeing 767. Today, the latest variant of the plane — the Airbus A330 Neo — locks horns with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

This latest generation of the Airbus A330 is offered in two options: the A330-800 and the longer A330-900. Interestingly, both these variants of the A330 Neo get the same engine option: the Rolls Royce Trent 7000. As evident from the name, the engines for the newest variants of the Airbus A330 are supplied by Rolls-Royce. These engines are exclusively used by the A330.

As the seventh member of Rolls Royce's Trent family of engines, the A330's Trent 7000 engines deliver between 68,000 to 72,000 lbs of thrust. These engines help to burn 12% less fuel than the older generations of the A330 did, while also being significantly quieter.