Lexus TX 350 Vs. 500h: What's The Difference?

A Lexus TX 350 with FWD is EPA-rated at 21 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway, which drops by one mpg in either category if AWD is involved. The TX 500h is superior in city driving with an estimated fuel economy of 27 mpg, a 35% improvement over an AWD-equipped TX 350. However, with a highway rating of 28 mpg, the TX 500h is only modestly better than the TX 350 on the open road.

The TX 550h+ is the urban driving champion with a 29 mpg city rating while matching the 500h's highway estimate of 28 mpg. In electric-only mode, this plug-in hybrid can travel up to 33 miles on a full charge — something the other TX variants can't do.

For drivers who prefer to maximize range, the TX 500h has the advantage. Between fill-ups, it can travel up to 463 miles in the city and 480 miles on the highway. The city-only range for the TX 350 (with AWD) falls far short at 356 miles but nearly catches up with a 463-mile highway range. The TX 500h+'s 14.5-gallon tank (about three gallons smaller than other TX variants) gives it a 421-mile city and 406-mile highway range before adding 33 miles of EV driving.

