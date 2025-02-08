Lexus LX Vs. GX: What's The Difference Between These SUVs?

If you're looking to buy from the very high end of the Lexus spectrum, the GX and LX are the two Lexus SUVs to consider. Both offer robust capability, potent twin-turbo V6 engines, and premium features that make them likable. Beneath the skin, the two SUVs are both built off the same body-on-frame GA-F platform, shared with trucks like the Toyota Tundra and Tacoma. Despite practically twinning underneath, however, the Lexus LX and GX do differ in their appeal, and depending on what you're looking for, you may well find greater satisfaction with one than the other.

Advertisement

The LX is Lexus' flagship SUV and should appeal if you want a large model lavished with the latest and greatest features that the Toyota-owned luxury brand has got to offer. Hence, it plays in the same league as the BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes-Benz GLS-class, Land Rover Range Rover, Infiniti QX80, and Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The Lexus GX, by comparison, is a smaller SUV that vies for market share against midsize luxury SUVs like the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Genesis GV80, Volvo XC90, and Porsche Cayenne. Here's a further look at how the Lexus GX differs from the LX.