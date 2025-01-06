This Lexus GX 550 Is Secretly A Lot Tougher Than It Looks
The Lexus GX lineup received a major update in 2024 when the luxury car brand revamped the GX series with a new design, a more powerful twin-turbo V6 engine, and enhanced off-road capabilities. A year on, Inkas — a Canadian company specializing in making armored vehicles — has come up with what they claim to be the world's first armored Lexus GX 550. For those unaware, Inkas had previously developed armored versions of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 van, a Mercedes G63 AMG Limo, and the Cadillac Escalade.
As a vehicle designed to keep its occupants safe from various attacks, this armored Lexus GX 550 is primarily aimed at high-value individuals who fear they may be criminal targets. Thanks to its advanced protection capabilities, the vehicle can also be used to keep its occupants safe from kidnappers, smash and grab gangs, as well as general gun violence.
Unless one looks carefully, the armored GX 550 looks just like the stock version of the car. Inkas has retained the luxurious elements of the stock vehicle without compromising on the car's occupant protection ratings, while also retaining the familiar external silhouette of the vehicle.
Besides featuring a sealed passenger compartment that conforms to CEN standards, the vehicle also promises all-around protection to its occupants with its armored doors, armored floors, roof pillars, and ballistic overlaps. As part of these changes, Inkas also claims to have added reinforcements to the vehicle's critical structural and mechanical parts. These features let the vehicle keep its occupants safe from armor-piercing assault rifle rounds and hand grenades.
What's inside the armored version of the Lexus GX 550?
To offer 360-degree protection to its occupants, Inkas has reinforced the metal body of the car from all sides. The vehicle's roof, cabin, and floor have been modified with armored materials to withstand bullets and blasts. Inkas has also replaced the front, rear, and side glasses with military-grade bullet-proof replacements. Additionally, to prevent the chances of projectiles entering the vehicle from potential weak points like door seams and partially opened glasses, Inkas has designed an armored door overlap system.
Also worth mentioning is the rear armored bulkhead that offers protection from the rear side of the vehicle. This system consists of a separate armored door that separates the cabin and cargo components. What makes this partition interesting is its design, which ensures that the loss of trunk and passenger space is minimal.
The armored Lexus GX 550 also gets a military-grade run-flat tire setup which ensures that the vehicle can be steered to safety even if the tires are targeted and punctured. For additional safety, even the fuel tank of the car is protected using a dedicated armored enclosure, protecting it from leaks and lowering the chances of a fire or an explosion.
In addition to these standard armored features, customers can also opt for additional safety features that include dedicated engine bay armor, a fire suppression system for the engine bay, exhaust pipe, and radiator protection, and even an escape hatch. For extreme scenarios, the car can also be equipped with an oxygen filtration system.
Inkas has opened up bookings for the armored Lexus GX 550, and the company confirms that its vehicles can be shipped globally.