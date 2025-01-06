This Lexus GX 550 Is Secretly A Lot Tougher Than It Looks

The Lexus GX lineup received a major update in 2024 when the luxury car brand revamped the GX series with a new design, a more powerful twin-turbo V6 engine, and enhanced off-road capabilities. A year on, Inkas — a Canadian company specializing in making armored vehicles — has come up with what they claim to be the world's first armored Lexus GX 550. For those unaware, Inkas had previously developed armored versions of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 van, a Mercedes G63 AMG Limo, and the Cadillac Escalade.

As a vehicle designed to keep its occupants safe from various attacks, this armored Lexus GX 550 is primarily aimed at high-value individuals who fear they may be criminal targets. Thanks to its advanced protection capabilities, the vehicle can also be used to keep its occupants safe from kidnappers, smash and grab gangs, as well as general gun violence.

Unless one looks carefully, the armored GX 550 looks just like the stock version of the car. Inkas has retained the luxurious elements of the stock vehicle without compromising on the car's occupant protection ratings, while also retaining the familiar external silhouette of the vehicle.

Besides featuring a sealed passenger compartment that conforms to CEN standards, the vehicle also promises all-around protection to its occupants with its armored doors, armored floors, roof pillars, and ballistic overlaps. As part of these changes, Inkas also claims to have added reinforcements to the vehicle's critical structural and mechanical parts. These features let the vehicle keep its occupants safe from armor-piercing assault rifle rounds and hand grenades.

