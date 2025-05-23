When Did VW Start Using DSG Transmissions? (And Are They Reliable?)

According to Volkswagen, the DSG transmission combines "the convenience of an automatic with the precision of a manual." It works by monitoring driver inputs, speed, engine rpm, and selected driving mode through a network of sensors and electronics to calculate gear selection and shift points. When the DSG system indicates a gear change is optimal, Volkswagen says it can complete the transition to the next gear selection in "less than four-hundredths of a second."

Advertisement

The available Tiptronic mode provides more control of the transmission's shift points. By using the car's gear lever, or the optional paddle shifters on the backside of the steering wheel, manually shifting up and down through the gear range provides the same quick-shifting characteristics as the DSG's automatic shift mode. The best part is that you'll never have to manually activate the clutch since the DSG takes care of that for you automatically.

Modern Volkswagen DSG transmissions come as 6- or 7-speed versions featuring "two independent gear-box units" with internal dual-clutches. The dual-clutch DSG transmission helps to eliminate any loss of traction or power transmission during gear changes. Often, the choice for better performance comes at the cost of fuel economy, but Volkswagen claims its dual-clutch DSG transmission can "boost efficiency while reducing emissions" thanks to its ability to "transmit power with virtually no wastage."

Advertisement