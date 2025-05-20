10 Of The Coolest Smart Vending Machines We Wish You Could Find In America

Vending machines are modern marvels that emphasize convenience. You insert money into either a coin or a dollar bill slot, punch in the code of the item you want, and then repeat the process all over again because the product got stuck and you need to buy another one to dislodge it. This is the standard vending machine experience, at least in the United States.

Advertisement

Many countries have evolved past the standard number-punching procedures you associate with vending machines. Granted, these older models are still standard across the globe, but smart vending machines are becoming more and more ubiquitous. These semi-portable stores are far more advanced than the ones you tend to find at gas stations and highway rest stops. We're talking about vending machines that have touch screens, can produce custom products, and even move around by themselves. You won't find any of these vending machines in the United States, at least not yet.

Here are 10 of the coolest smart vending machines we wish we could find stateside. Given the constantly fluctuating face of markets, these could make it across the sea and find homes within the United States, or perhaps someone has already bought one of these smart vending machines and placed it in an obscure corner of North America. If you find one of these automatic vendors, consider yourself lucky.

Advertisement