What Happened To The RoboBurger Vending Machine From Shark Tank Season 15?
Robotic automation in the food industry is not something new. Since the 1990s, robots have been used in the preparation and packaging of various food items. In recent years, the application of robots in the restaurant industry has grown significantly. Chipotle began testing a kitchen robot a couple of years ago, and other establishments have experimented with automated food prep. RoboBurger is one of the newest players in this space, and is aiming to combine culinary creativity and advanced technology to improve the fast food experience.
RoboBurger was founded in 2019 by Audley Wilson, Andy Siegel, and Dan Braido.The trio envisioned RoboBurger as a machine that can provide customers with a convenient, high-quality burger option using cutting-edge robotics. Wilson, a data scientist, started developing food robots as a teenager, and with the help of Braido, an engineer, and Siegel, an experienced entrepreneur, the team created a 12-square foot vending machine that prepares restaurant-quality burgers in under four minutes.
Unlike traditional restaurants, RoboBurger offers a plug-and-play model that requires no plumbing or venting. Each unit includes a refrigerator, automated griddle, touchscreen interface, and self-cleaning system. Customers can enjoy a fully prepared burger, complete with toasted buns, condiments, and Angus beef patties, all for less than the cost of a burger at a fast-casual chain. In their quest to expand RoboBurger's presence and operations, the co-founders seized the opportunity to appear on "Shark Tank." They secured funding from two sharks, and are still distributing their machines as of this writing.
What happened to RoboBurger on Shark Tank?
In Season 15, episode 21 of "Shark Tank," Wilson, Siegel, and Braido pitched their hamburger vending machine to the Sharks. They demonstrated how the RoboBurger machine works, emphasizing its convenience, efficiency, and futuristic appeal. Guest Shark Michael Rubin even sampled a freshly made burger during the pitch, showcasing the machine's ability to deliver a customizable meal on demand and within its promised time.
The entrepreneurs revealed their vision to license the RoboBurger technology to other brands and positioned themselves as leaders in the robotic food industry with four patents under their belt. Kevin O'Leary, intrigued by the concept, explored RoboBurger's business model. RoboBurger machines are leased at $3,000 per month, each burger costs about $3 to produce, and the retail price is between $5.99 and $6.99. Despite promising revenue projections of $1.4 million in 2023 and $7 million in 2024, some Sharks found the valuation of $30 million ambitious.
Mark Cuban, who is leaving Shark Tank after Season 16, expressed skepticism about existing competition in the robotic food space, while Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner found the presentation confusing and decided to pass. However, guest Shark Michael Rubin, who teamed up with Cuban to fund the online automation platform Bot-It in Season 15, stepped forward with an offer of $1.5 million as a loan in exchange for 10% equity. After some negotiation, Kevin O'Leary joined forces with Rubin. In the end, the trio exited the tank with a deal of $1.5 million for 9% equity with O'Leary and Rubin.
What's next for RoboBurger and its co-founders?
Since its "Shark Tank" appearance, which aired in April 2024, RoboBurger has continued to expand its reach and improve its product. Though it's not clear if the Sharks pushed through with the deal, the RoboBurger website has an entire page featuring their appearance on the show and the deal they secured with Rubin and O'Leary. Meanwhile, the company has upgraded its vending machines to include new menu options such as plant-based burgers and breakfast sandwiches in an attempt to appeal to a broader audience.
RoboBurger's primary revenue still comes from leasing and selling its machines. Customers can lease a RoboBurger unit for as little as $67 per day, with options for cloud-based monitoring and inventory tracking for an additional fee. The company provides thorough documentation for setup, installation, and training to ensure seamless integration for businesses.
Wilson, Braido, and Siegel remain actively involved in the company, as indicated by their LinkedIn profiles. There's no readily available information on RoboBurger's current financial standing, but the company continues to focus on scaling its operations. With the growing interest in automation and convenience in the food industry, RoboBurger has the potential to become a staple in locations like airports, college campuses, and office buildings.