What Happened To The RoboBurger Vending Machine From Shark Tank Season 15?

Robotic automation in the food industry is not something new. Since the 1990s, robots have been used in the preparation and packaging of various food items. In recent years, the application of robots in the restaurant industry has grown significantly. Chipotle began testing a kitchen robot a couple of years ago, and other establishments have experimented with automated food prep. RoboBurger is one of the newest players in this space, and is aiming to combine culinary creativity and advanced technology to improve the fast food experience.

RoboBurger was founded in 2019 by Audley Wilson, Andy Siegel, and Dan Braido.The trio envisioned RoboBurger as a machine that can provide customers with a convenient, high-quality burger option using cutting-edge robotics. Wilson, a data scientist, started developing food robots as a teenager, and with the help of Braido, an engineer, and Siegel, an experienced entrepreneur, the team created a 12-square foot vending machine that prepares restaurant-quality burgers in under four minutes.

Unlike traditional restaurants, RoboBurger offers a plug-and-play model that requires no plumbing or venting. Each unit includes a refrigerator, automated griddle, touchscreen interface, and self-cleaning system. Customers can enjoy a fully prepared burger, complete with toasted buns, condiments, and Angus beef patties, all for less than the cost of a burger at a fast-casual chain. In their quest to expand RoboBurger's presence and operations, the co-founders seized the opportunity to appear on "Shark Tank." They secured funding from two sharks, and are still distributing their machines as of this writing.

