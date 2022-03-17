Fast Food's Newest Robot Is Being Tested By Chipotle

Artificial intelligence is becoming more sophisticated as time wears on. Fears of an eventual AI uprising aside, the latest AI development, funded by Tex-Mex fast-food chain Chipotle, is set to place AI-powered robots into the kitchen where they can help Chipotle culinary staff feed hungry customers faster.

The new robot, called "Chippy," is currently being tested in the Chipotle Cultivate Center in Irvine, California. A collaborative project between Chipotle and Miso Robotics, it's aptly named for the function it may begin providing to Chipotle's food service workers by the end of 2022: making fresh tortilla chips with salt and lime juice, a process that can be time-intensive for busy employees, but is simple enough to teach to an intelligent robot.

Making Chipotle's tortilla chips is a rote enough process to automate with the right set of chrome servos; advances in AI learning technology mean it's possible that other, more complex recipes may be automated as Chipotle rolls its new robots into restaurants later this year.