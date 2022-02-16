White Castle Orders More Robot Hamburger Flippers To Fill In For Humans

White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain, is placing an order for more Flippy 2 robots, as it looks to expand its partnership with Miso Robotics at a time when labor shortages have made it harder than ever to fill jobs.

The US economy is dealing with one of the worst labor shortages in decades. As a result, companies across industries have been struggling to fill jobs, but the services and hospitality industries have been especially hard-hit.

In this environment, robotics have been one solution many companies have turned to in an attempt to help make up for the shortage of willing and available workers. White Castle is one such company, relying on the Flipper 2 robot to run its fry stations. Thanks to improvements in the new model, the fast-food chain plans to use the robot in 100 locations.