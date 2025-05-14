10 Tools We Wish Makita Never Discontinued
Makita carries some serious weight in the power tool industry and is ranked at the top of our list of best brands. In the century since it was founded, the brand's become a cornerstone for contractors, tradespeople, and serious DIYers. Whether it's the 18V LXT platform, the beefier 40V XGT line, or precision-driven 12V CXT tools, Makita has consistently delivered high-performance solutions across job sites and workshops worldwide.
Today, some of Makita's most highly rated tools — like the XGT cordless rear-handle saw, the XPH14Z hammer drill, and the XAG25Z brushless grinder — are praised for their balance of power, runtime, and ergonomics. Its cordless blowers, combo kits, and rotary hammers regularly earn praise from customers for performance and durability, with many swearing by the brand's consistency and no-nonsense design language. But even legends sometimes retire.
Over the years, Makita has quietly phased out some truly beloved tools. Sometimes it's about cost. Other times, it's a shift in battery platforms, updated safety standards, or new technology rendering older models obsolete. Regardless, when Makita shelves a fan-favorite, it's noticed. These 10 standout Makita tools are ones we wish hadn't been taken off the shelves.
Makita 18V X2 LXT 7¼-inch Circular Saw (XSH08Z)
Among the cordless saws in Makita's lineup, the XSH08Z specifically earned a loyal following thanks to its precision, muscle, and thoughtful design. It's powered by the brand's 18V X2 LXT platform, which draws on two heavy Makita 18V batteries to deliver 36V of runtime and performance. The 7¼-inch rear-handle circular saw became a go-to for pros because they could have it cordless on a job site without compromising power requirements. A brushless motor spinning at 6,000 RPM, magnesium components to keep weight down, and compatibility with Makita's guide rail system right out of the box made it worth it.
The XSH08Z delivered serious cut quality, whether you were ripping plywood or trimming finished panels. Its track compatibility was especially appreciated by woodworkers and remodelers who wanted table saw-like precision — no awkward adapters or jerry-rigged setups required. Many DIY customers also praised the saw's ergonomics and electronic brake, which added both safety and efficiency.
While Makita hasn't offered a definitive answer as to why the XSH08Z was ultimately discontinued. It's likely a combination of production costs, battery platform streamlining, and the release of other rear-handle saws like the XSR01Z, which still offers quality cordless performance.
Makita's XSR01Z remains a solid alternative as well. And for track saw fans, the Makita SP6000J1 6½-inch Plunge Circular Saw Kit is still available and highly regarded. But for many, the XSH08Z remains the unicorn of Makita's cordless saw catalog. It's gone but not forgotten.
Makita MM4 4-Stroke Gas Blower
Gas-powered tools are rapidly fading from the shelves, but the Makita MM4 4-Stroke Gas Blower was arguably a bit too early for its own good, considering its discontinuation. Unlike the traditional two-stroke blowers that dominate the category, the MM4 series offered a cleaner, more fuel-efficient solution. It eliminated the need to mix oil and gas, allowing Makita to make a major leap forward in convenience, emissions reduction, and long-term engine health.
Users frequently praised the MM4 as a good brand of leaf blower, considering its quieter operation and lower maintenance needs, especially when compared to similarly sized two-stroke models. The blower's 24.5cc commercial-duty engine produced impressive air velocity, making it more than capable for both residential yard work and professional landscaping. Despite the added weight of a four-stroke engine, Makita's engineering kept it well-balanced and comfortable to use over longer sessions. That becomes a pretty big deal for those clearing leaves in 90-degree weather.
Still, Makita, like many manufacturers, has shifted focus toward battery-powered solutions, especially within its 18V X2 LXT and 40V Max XGT lines. The growing push for zero-emission tools — driven by stricter environmental regulations in places like California — has made gas blowers less viable overall.
For those looking to replace the MM4, the Makita XBU02Z (an 18V X2 LXT cordless blower) offers similar power in a cleaner, quieter package. But for those who loved the rumble of the MM4, its absence likely still stings a bit.
Makita 36V LXT tools & batteries
Before dual-battery platforms became the norm, Makita also made an early push into high-powered cordless tools with its original 36V LXT lineup. These tools were powered by standalone 36V lithium-ion batteries and promised unmatched torque and runtime for their time, particularly in demanding categories like rotary hammers, demolition hammers, and outdoor power equipment. Specifically, the BHR261 rotary hammer and UB360 blower closed a performance gap between cordless convenience and corded power.
Users appreciated the brute strength of these tools, especially in commercial and concrete-heavy environments. Contractors frequently turned to the 36V line when they needed serious power in places where cords couldn't reach and where 18V tools came up short. The batteries were bulky, but they got the job done and could take a beating.
But as Makita's 18V LXT platform matured, the writing was on the wall. Rather than continue supporting a separate 36V battery standard, Makita pivoted to its 18V X2 LXT system, allowing two 18V batteries to power 36V tools. This shift simplified inventory and boosted compatibility across categories. It also reduced the number of proprietary batteries contractors needed to haul to job sites. That's why the original 36V LXT batteries and tools were quietly phased out.
The discontinuation marked the end of an era. Modern users can find comparable replacements in Makita's 18V X2 LXT or 40V XGT lineups — but many likely still miss the days when the blue 36V power tools ruled the jobsite.
Makita 18V LXT six-tool combo kit (DLX6079M)
Few cordless kits offered as much value at the same time as the Makita DLX6079M. Built around Makita's proven 18V LXT battery platform, the six-tool combo kit became a staple for contractors, handymen, and serious DIYers looking for a ready-to-go arsenal of jobsite essentials. Inside the kit, users got a versatile mix: a hammer drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, recipro saw, angle grinder, and LED work light — all powered by two 4.0Ah LXT batteries and a dual-port charger.
What made the DLX6079M especially appealing wasn't just the tool selection, but the balance of performance, durability, and portability. The impact driver and hammer drill could tackle anything from cabinetry to concrete anchor installations, while the grinder and saws handled framing and quick metal cuts. It was the kind of kit that could live in the back of a truck and be ready for virtually anything.
Makita eventually discontinued the DLX6079M, likely due to upgrades across its LXT tool lineup. As newer brushless versions of these tools hit the market with better runtime, power efficiency, and added safety features, it made sense to phase out legacy kits in favor of more advanced bundles like the Makita XT614SX1 or customizable build-your-own-kit options.
Still, the DLX6079M remains fondly remembered as a one-stop shop solution for professionals or casual users who needed power and versatility in one box. While you can't buy it new anymore, most of its individual tools live on with newer motors and smarter batteries under the hood.
Makita Drywall Screwdriver (6827)
Long before the cordless revolution, Makita's 6827 Drywall Screwdriver was hailed as one of the most dependable corded solutions from the brand. With its 6.5-amp motor and variable speed trigger, the 6827 was purpose-built for fast, accurate screwdriving across sheets of drywall, wood panels, and similar surfaces. It featured a lightweight design that made it easy to maneuver across ceilings and tight corners while delivering consistent torque and a smooth driving experience.
A standout feature was the adjustable nose piece, which allowed users to set precise screw depths for flush or slightly recessed finishes. That really made it a must-have for anyone taping and mudding afterward. Combine those benefits with an ergonomic grip and a lock-on button for high-volume jobs, and it's easy to see why this corded tool was a favorite among drywall installers for several years.
Makita likely discontinued it because the industry moved on. With major advancements in battery tech, professional users began favoring cordless drywall screwdrivers like the XSF03Z — part of the LXT 18V line — which offered similar torque without the hassle of extension cords. Cordless models also enable easier movement across job sites, making them ideal for large-scale projects or overhead installs.
For fans of the 6827's simplicity and reliability, its disappearance marks the end of a trusted jobsite workhorse. Modern-day replacements include the XSF03Z or even the XSF04Z, only now without the cord trailing behind.
Makita Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker (DMR203)
Power tools aren't the only things that matter on a jobsite — sometimes, it's about setting the tone. This Bluetooth speaker was an unsung hero that made hard work feel a little easier. It was tough, compact, and designed to pair seamlessly with Makita's 12V CXT and 18V LXT battery platforms. The rugged little cube also offered crisp audio and punchy bass, making it a favorite for tradespeople.
The DMR203 even had Multi-Pairing and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality, meaning users could sync two DMR203 units together for stereo sound. That's a very rare feature in jobsite speakers. It also included an auxiliary input, USB charging port, and a tough housing with bumpers that absorbed jobsite abuse. It could easily be mounted on a scaffolding or tossed into a tool bag.
There hasn't been an official explanation from Makita on why the plug was pulled on the DMR203. It likely comes down to consolidation. Makita has streamlined its audio offerings in recent years, focusing on updated models like the XRM11 and XRM10, which offer similar sound quality, longer battery life, and broader Bluetooth compatibility.
Many users will still miss the no-nonsense form factor and clean audio performance from the DMR203, however. It was just dependable and loud enough to drown out a circular saw. If you're looking for an alternative, the Makita XRM10 radio can also charge tool batteries, which might make it very attractive.
Makita 5-inch Angle Grinder with SJS (9565PC)
Makita's 9565PC compact angle grinder was a serious tool with a smart safety edge. This 5-inch option came equipped with a Super Joint System (SJS), essentially a mechanical clutch system designed to prevent motor and gear damage in the event of a wheel bind. This was a technology only found on Makita tools, and it was highly beneficial for metalworkers and contractors who needed both precision and peace of mind. The moment resistance was detected, the SJS disengaged the motor shaft from the grinding disc, significantly reducing the risk of gear failure and potential injury.
Beyond safety, the 9565PC also offered serious performance. It had a 12-amp motor pushing 11,000 RPM, it could tear through steel, masonry, and even aggressive weld cleanups without flinching. Its lightweight form factor and ergonomic grip made it ideal for overhead or awkward-angle work, while labyrinth construction and zig-zag varnish coating helped protect internal components from dust and debris.
Most signs of its discontinuation point to evolving safety regulations and a broader shift toward brushless, electronic brake-equipped grinders. Makita has since leaned into newer models like the GA5053R (with a paddle switch and enhanced dust protection) and the XAG20Z in its cordless lineup, which deliver similar output with updated electronics and added user features.
Still, the 9565PC remains a legacy tool and is even still available on some tool sites. It was simple, strong, and ahead of its time in jobsite safety.
Makita 1¼-inch SDS-PLUS Rotary Hammer (HR3210C)
When it came to mid-range rotary hammers, the Makita HR3210C was a beast. It had an 8.2-amp motor and 1¼-inch SDS-PLUS chuck that tackled concrete, stone, and heavy masonry easily. Designed for pros in need of a durable, versatile demolition and drilling solution, the HR3210C offered three modes: rotation only, hammering with rotation, and hammering only, offering full control over how they chewed through tough materials.
What set this model apart was its anti-vibration technology (AVT) system, which dramatically reduced fatigue on longer jobs without compromising power. Paired with soft-start technology and a torque-limiting clutch, the HR3210C delivered power precisely when and where it was needed, without twisting your wrist out of socket if the bit hit rebar or bound up mid-drill.
Despite its reliability and proven jobsite performance, the HR3210C was eventually discontinued as Makita continued expanding its AVT rotary hammer lineup with more ergonomic, lightweight models. Tools like the Makita HR3011FCAV offer similar SDS-PLUS capacity but with brushless motors, more refined AVT systems, and improved dust extraction features that align with stricter jobsite safety regulations. Either way, the HR3210C's departure marked the end of a workhorse. It was truly a no-frills rotary hammer that got the job done every time. If you can still find one secondhand in good condition, it's worth grabbing.
Makita 12V 3-Speed Hammer Drill (8414DWFE)
Before subcompact drills became the brushless marvels they are today, Makita's 8414DWFE was showing everyone just how much punch a 12V tool could pack. The three-speed hammer drill was relatively small in stature and had an older NiMH battery system, but delivered impressive torque and versatility, making it a favorite among cabinet installers, electricians, and anyone working in crawl spaces or overhead.
What really stood out was its three-speed transmission, something you don't typically see on compact drills. The first speed provided high torque for heavy fastening, the second gave a balanced blend of speed and torque, and the third cranked up the RPMs for fast drilling in softer materials. Combined with its hammer mode, this little drill was a powerhouse in its class. It was fully capable of sinking fasteners into studs, drilling through concrete blocks, or handling light-duty masonry jobs.
Its discontinuation wasn't much of a surprise, though. As lithium-ion batteries took over the industry, NiMH tools like the 8414DWFE quickly became outdated in terms of runtime, recharge speed, and weight. Makita phased it out as the 12V max CXT platform rose to prominence, offering slimmer, lighter, and more efficient tools built for modern demands.
For fans of the 8414DWFE, the PH05Z 12V max CXT hammer drill is your modern-day replacement — lighter, faster, and smarter.
Makita Gold Impact Bits
Drill bits might not be the flashiest items in the tool chest, but Makita's Gold Impact Bits made the last spot on our list of discontinued greatness because it built a reputation that went far beyond the packaging. The precision-machined, gold-coated driver bits were engineered to handle the punishing torque of modern impact drivers, and for years, they were the go-to choice for pros who needed something tougher than an average Phillips #2. They were built with high-strength steel and crafted through a proprietary heat treatment process. Makita's Gold line was designed for longer life, better fit, and less cam-out under load.
Contractors and tradespeople loved them not just for their durability, but for how they gripped fasteners. Driving deck screws, drywall anchors, or lag bolts into stubborn lumber, the bits rarely let go. The gold coating wasn't just for show either. It offered added wear resistance and made it easier to pick them out in a cluttered toolbox. They came in sets or singles, and the cases they shipped in were compact and organized.
It's still a bit of a mystery why Makita pulled them from the shelves. Some speculation was floating around that it was due to production cost or a shift in marketing strategy toward its Impact XPS line, a newer bit series promising longer life and improved performance.
If you find a box of Makita Golds hiding at the back of a hardware store shelf or on Amazon or eBay, buy them. These bits were a quiet staple, and their disappearance left a small but noticeable void in toolboxes.
Methodology
To compile this list, we focused on Makita tools that were officially discontinued within the last 10 to 15 years and still receive regular praise or demand from users across professional forums, Reddit threads, tool reviews, and marketplace listings. Tools were selected based on their former popularity, unique features, performance reputation, and lack of direct replacements in the current Makita lineup. We cross-referenced product data with user sentiment to spotlight tools that left a noticeable gap. They're the kind of tools people still search for, talk about, and miss.