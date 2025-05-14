10 Tools We Wish Makita Never Discontinued

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Makita carries some serious weight in the power tool industry and is ranked at the top of our list of best brands. In the century since it was founded, the brand's become a cornerstone for contractors, tradespeople, and serious DIYers. Whether it's the 18V LXT platform, the beefier 40V XGT line, or precision-driven 12V CXT tools, Makita has consistently delivered high-performance solutions across job sites and workshops worldwide.

Today, some of Makita's most highly rated tools — like the XGT cordless rear-handle saw, the XPH14Z hammer drill, and the XAG25Z brushless grinder — are praised for their balance of power, runtime, and ergonomics. Its cordless blowers, combo kits, and rotary hammers regularly earn praise from customers for performance and durability, with many swearing by the brand's consistency and no-nonsense design language. But even legends sometimes retire.

Over the years, Makita has quietly phased out some truly beloved tools. Sometimes it's about cost. Other times, it's a shift in battery platforms, updated safety standards, or new technology rendering older models obsolete. Regardless, when Makita shelves a fan-favorite, it's noticed. These 10 standout Makita tools are ones we wish hadn't been taken off the shelves.

Advertisement