What Happened To Makita's Original 36V Power Tools And Batteries?

Makita is widely acknowledged as one of the best power tool brands on the market. It has managed to maintain this sterling reputation by offering a wide range of powerful and efficient products and cutting-edge technology that isn't available from any other brand. This is particularly true of its cordless tools, which have been powered by several iterations of Makita's proprietary battery technologies over the years. One thing you need to consider before buying Makita tools is which of these battery systems you want to run with, but you should also consider that some of these systems are no longer in production.

Several of Makita's power tool batteries have been replaced, phased out, or dropped altogether from the company's catalog. Not long ago, Makita had an entire line of original 36V power tools and batteries on the shelves. These batteries offered double the voltage of the company's 18V LXT models and were designed to power heavy-duty tools that required more juice than what the smaller batteries could provide. You can still find a few of these batteries online from retailers like Amazon, but the system seems to have all but disappeared from storefronts across the U.S. This has left many of the company's fans to wonder what happened to the 36V system and why it isn't around anymore.