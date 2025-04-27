The 10 Most Epic Engine Names Of All Time

Across the long history of the automobile, there have been loads of epic internal combustion engines with staggering output figures and stunning performance credentials. But not every automaker manages to come up with names for these noteworthy engines to matches their specs. Honda's VTEC, Mazda's Rotary, the BMW S54, and the Chevy Small Block are all car engines worth celebrating, but their names aren't exactly interesting — at least, not in my book.

For an engine name to be considered epic, I'd say it needs to appeal not only to the gearhead who already knows what it is, but to the average consumer who sees cars as point A to point B transportation appliances. If I tell my wife her new Nissan has the legendary RB26DETT engine, she will look at me like I have three heads. However, were I to note the Super Duty in the driveway is powered by Godzilla, she might raise an eyebrow or two. These 10 epic engines are the rare models with names that even your non-enthusiast friends and family would likely find interesting.