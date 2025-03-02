Why Did Cadillac Discontinue The Blackwing V8 Engine?

The Cadillac Blackwing V8 engine had a short but illustrious history and sat beneath the hood of one of the highest horsepower Cadillacs ever made. It was conceived when the former head of Audi, Johan de Nysschen, had been put in charge of Cadillac. De Nysschen was tasked with returning this storied but long-neglected brand to its former status as "Standard of the World," elevating the brand to the level of its German competitors — Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. The Blackwing V8 engine was a key part of Cadillac's planned return to autobahn-inspired greatness — until it wasn't.

After investing $16 million in the Blackwing V8's development, Cadillac unceremoniously dropped this incredible high-performance engine, with its output of up to 550 horsepower. The reasons had to do with its high production cost and limited number of applications, but much more than that was going on. Sedan sales were dropping and SUV sales were booming, which made the outlook dim for full-size, high-end Cadillac sedans like the CT6-V that used the Blackwing V8. A matching SUV on the same Omega platform as the CT6 was planned but never produced, severely limiting any additional placements for the Blackwing V8.

Additionally, the electric vehicle age was fast approaching, and Cadillac planned to latch onto it. Using the flexibility of GM's Ultium platform, Cadillac would now be an EV trendsetter, announcing that all future vehicles would be electric. Caddy would also challenge the exotic, coachbuilt brands at the top with its $340,000 Celestiq EV.

