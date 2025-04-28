Can You Mix And Match Ryobi Batteries Of The Same Voltage?

Ryobi is widely considered to be one of the best power tool manufacturers on the market, providing a wide range of products that are useful for everything from yard care and home maintenance to carpentry and automotive repair. One of the ways the company manages to keep these power tools affordable is through the interchangeable nature of its lithium-ion battery systems. This makes it easy to find the right Ryobi battery for your tool. Even so, compatibility might not be quite as straightforward as you think.

There are four voltage outputs currently offered by Ryobi: The USB Lithium system, which is a lightweight system used for low-voltage products, the midrange 18V One+ system, which powers most of the brand's handheld tools, the heavy-duty 40V system, which is for more power-hungry tools, and its 80V system. This last example is currently reserved for just one product: The company's 1000W Power Source. Each of these systems powers a wide range of tools and promises broad compatibility, so long as you pair tools from a certain system with Ryobi-brand batteries of the appropriate voltage. Even models with slightly different naming schemes, such as the Ryobi 40V and 40V HP batteries, can be used interchangeably. However, there are a few caveats that you might want to consider. Not all Ryobi batteries of the same voltage are part of the same system, lower capacities may limit the functionality of a tool, regardless of whether the battery is technically compatible, and the size and weight of the battery may play a role in the versatility of the tool.

