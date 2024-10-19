Can You Charge Ryobi's Old NiCad Batteries With An 18V One+ Charger?

Ryobi has been making battery-powered tools for a long time. The company has produced several generations of cordless products, with a marked growth in efficiency between models. It isn't just the tools themselves that have been upgraded, however. The batteries that power them have also changed over the years.

Advertisement

Older cordless Ryobi tools were powered by nickel-cadmium (NiCad) batteries. These types of batteries have been popular for use in all kinds of electronics for years due to their high energy density, which allows them to provide a lot of power without taking up a lot of space. But, as efficient as NiCad batteries are, Lithium-Ion batteries are even better. They offer a longer life cycle, faster charging, and even more energy density than NiCads. That's why Ryobi switched to the new One+ battery system which powers all of the company's current products, although they don't work in older Ryobi tools.

That said, there are some Ryobi collectors out there who might already have an ample surplus of the older NiCad tools and their respective batteries, and many of them might not be in a hurry to spend a bunch of money migrating to a new battery system when their current tools are working just fine. But if you're old NiCad charger dies, you might find yourself wondering if one of the new 18V One+ battery chargers would work in its stead. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Advertisement