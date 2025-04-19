10 Airplanes That Managed To Fly With Staggeringly Low Horsepower

One of the most powerful military aircraft ever built achieved 60,000 horsepower, but aviation had to start somewhere. As mind-blowing as tens of thousands of horsepower sounds, can you imagine a plane flying with under 10 HP? It turns out there are some airplanes that managed to fly despite staggeringly low horsepower, although not all of them made it into the history books.

For perspective, consider that a typical ride-on lawnmower has around 20 horsepower, depending on the model. Some airplanes have less than that, and some slightly more, which is still a very low amount of power when it comes to getting a winged craft off the ground. Remember, horsepower is a measure of power, defined as how much energy is transferred in a specific period. Quite a bit of energy is needed to get most planes off the ground, let alone maintain airspeeds high enough that they don't drop out of the sky.

While maintaining speed is no problem for a plane like the Antonov An-22 Antei (that 60,000-horsepower military aircraft), the following aircraft are shockingly agile for how little horsepower they possess.

