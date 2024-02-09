Ford's Flivver: The Airplane That Tried To Make Flying Affordable

Flight has never been the sole domain of major air carriers; with sufficient training, anyone can become a pilot, and as long as you have space and licensure for it, anyone can own and operate a personal airplane. Well, anyone in the literal sense, but it's more like "anyone with $8,000 to $300,000 burning a hole in their pocket." Sadly, the cost of owning a private airplane isn't exactly something that just anyone can afford.

Back in the 1920s, though, one man had an idea to make personal flight affordable enough that just about anyone could get a plane if they wanted it. That idea was the Flivver, and that man was none other than one of history's greatest modern engineers, Henry Ford. It was Ford's hope that this experimental plane would do for air travel what the Model T did for automobiles, but unfortunately, that dream never materialized, and for a rather tragic reason.