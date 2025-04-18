10 Of The Best Harley-Davidson Models With Twin Cam Engines
Harley-Davidson was founded over 120 years ago and has been manufacturing motorcycles in America since 1903. The company's first motorcycle, the Model 1, was designed in 1901 and produced until 1904. Despite facing challenging times, such as its acquisition by American Machine and Foundry (AMF) in 1969, demand drops, and even the Great Recession, Harley-Davidson continued to produce some great motorcycles, many of which remain favorites among collectors. After using a 24.74 cubic-inch inlet-over-exhaust single-cylinder engine inside the Model 1, Harley-Davidson has continually aimed to use the best engine designs and technologies to bring out the best in its motorcycles.
While not inherently better than other Harley engines, the Twin Cam engine was built to deliver more power and torque compared to the outgoing Evolution engine. This translated to quicker acceleration and fewer downshifts when zooming past vehicles. Introduced in 1998, the Twin Cam engine was featured in several models, including the Road King, Road Glide, Electra Glide, and Super Glide, to name a few. However, the question remains: Which Harley-Davidson models with Twin-Cam engines stand out as the best?
The list below focuses on Harley-Davidson motorcycles powered by the Twin-Cam engine, specifically those produced between 2011 and 2016. Priority was given to stock configurations to provide a fair comparison of performance. The ranking emphasizes engine performance, power-to-weight ratio, torque response, ride quality, and how well the engine worked with the bike's chassis.
Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide Custom (2011)
Equipped with a 1,584 cc air-cooled Twin Cam 96 engine, the Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide Custom (2011) offered a peak torque of 91 lb-ft at 3,000 rpm. The bike was widely known for its customization options and iconic Harley design. While the Twin Cam 96 engine wasn't new, it was a perfect fit for the bike's low-slung tubular frame. The engine was placed on rubber mounts, allowing for a smoother ride – especially at cruising speeds. The bike was also equipped with ergonomic buttons that felt just right when pressed, in addition to self-canceling turn signals.
Even though the Dyna Super Glide Custom 2011 was similar to the base Dyna Super Glide, the added bling and additional accessories, such as laced wheels, blacked-out engine, and tank-mounted gauges, made a difference. Based on multiple reviews at Motorcycle.com, the Twin Cam 96 engine gave the Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide Custom (2011) solid power, excellent control, and strong mid-range performance.
Thanks to its smaller dimensions, it offered better handling and performance. With a wet weight of roughly 679 pounds, the bike provided an optimal power-to-weight ratio with enough grunt for fun and highway cruising. The bike was so popular that it was also featured in the famous FX drama series "Sons of Anarchy."
Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide (2012)
The 2012 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide makes the list of the best Harley-Davidson models with a Twin Cam engine for its blend of 1970s style and modern cruiser attitude. The bike was powered by a Twin Cam 96 1,584cc air-cooled engine with a rubber mount to reduce vibrations. It produced 92 lb-ft of torque. Weighing around 674 pounds, it offered a respectable power-to-weight ratio–perfect for riders seeking everyday usability and relaxed cruising.
In its review, Cycle World stated that the bike's "ergonomics are classic," and "its acceleration is in the ballpark with that of other, more powerful V-Twin cruisers." While it didn't match the output of the newer Twin Cam 103, the 2012 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide stood out with its stripped-down design, aggressive chopper-inspired looks, raked-out forks, and flame-accented graphics. Its agility and responsive handling gave it an edge, making it more than just a pretty bike.
The iconic side-mounted license plate, beefy triple clamps, and raked-out forks defined the Wide Glide's long and stretched aesthetic. The adjustable suspension allowed riders to tailor the comfort to their liking. As noted by MCNews.au, thanks to the compliant rear suspension system, "the Wide Glide proves to be one of the more comfortable cruisers on the market."
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe (2015)
Harley-Davidson is known for producing some of the most iconic models in American motorcycling history, and the 2015 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe is no exception. Even ChatGPT considers it "one of the best motorcycles ever made due to its classic styling and comfortable ride." The 2015 Softail Deluxe boasted a Twin Cam 103B, 1,690 cc, four-stroke, air-cooled engine that delivered 99 lb-ft of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. With a wet weight of around 725 pounds, it offered a well-balanced power-to-weight ratio that contributed to its smooth ride quality.
The bike's low 27-inch high bucket seat, wide bars, tubular frame, and rectangular section backbone gave it all the elements of a classic cruiser. In its review, Ultimate Motorcycling stated, "It's the kind of bike you want to ride along the beach all day." The riding position has been praised by several reviewers, who said that the riding posture feels natural and comfortable right from the saddle.
The 2015 model featured a larger 300mm rotor along with an improved braking system, ABS, and a new front master cylinder, enhancing rider confidence. The key difference between a Twin Cam 103 and a Twin Cam 103B motor is that the 103B was counterbalanced. This design helps reduce vibration — especially important for bikes that riders want to take on long rides.
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic (2015)
If someone is looking for a comfortable cruiser that's perfect for all-day rides and suited for beginners, the 2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic 2015 fits the bill. Not only does it scream Harley's classic design, but it also delivers a smooth ride thanks to the hidden rear suspension. The counterbalanced Twin Cam 103B, four-stroke, 1,689.5 cc engine keeps vibrations in check without sacrificing acceleration. It produces a peak torque of 95 lb-ft at 3,000 rpm, providing a balance for city riding and highway cruising.
With a wet weight of 761 kg, the 2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic offered a solid power-to-weight ratio for a cruiser built for comfort. It featured full-faired fenders, a detachable windshield, and leather saddlebags for that extra swag. Compared to the 2014 model, the 2015 Heritage Softail Classic introduced new color schemes, an upgraded brake system, and some additional accessory options.
The lightweight pistons and engine tuning ensured that the low-end torque didn't feel sluggish. According to Total Motorcycle, "It's a performance punch that you'll appreciate when passing, climbing hills, or rolling with luggage packed or a passenger in back — all under that signature Motor Company rumble." The combination of classic styling and contemporary performance solidifies its name in Harley-Davidson's Twin Cam lineup. If you are in the market for one, it's also one of the surprisingly cheap Harleys out there.
Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob (2014)
Initially introduced in 2008, the 2014 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob stands out as one of the formidable Twin Cam-equipped motorcycles. It combines the practicality of an everyday bike with enough grunt to cruise smoothly on the highway. It was powered by a four-stroke, air-cooled, 1689.5 cc Twin Cam 103 engine that delivered a peak torque of 99 lb-ft at 3,500 rpm, ensuring swift acceleration and a commanding road presence. With a wet weight of 672 pounds and 66 hp, the bike delivered a power-to-weight ratio that landed between the Honda Goldwing and the Honda Deauville — not bad for a hefty bike.
In its review, Motorcyclecruiser defined the fat front tire and beefy front end as the "heart and soul of this bike." They also called the bike "a very muscle car vibe translated to a two-wheeled conveyance." The power of the Twin Cam 103 engine, combined with nimble handling, made the 2014 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob a joy to ride both in the city and on highways.
The 2014 Dyna Fat Bob came equipped with notable features such as the H-D Smart Security System, a tank-mounted electronic speedometer, a dual trip meter, LED indicator lights, and a six-speed indicator light. Buyers also had the option to add ABS for some extra bucks. Motorcycle.com gave the 2014 Dyna Fat Bob a rating of 92 out of 100 in its review.
Harley-Davidson Street Glide (2014)
Under Project Rushmore, Harley-Davidson's initiative to more quickly deliver what riders wanted, the 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide received several key upgrades. The bike was fitted with a High Output Twin Cam 103 air-cooled, 1,689.5 cc engine that generated an impressive peak torque of 95 to 105 lb-ft, significantly higher than the pre-Rushmore model. This extra torque performance came from the new camshaft and a high-flow airbox. Producing 76 hp and weighing 818 pounds, the Street Glide offered a well-balanced power-to-weight ratio that complemented its responsive handling.
The Street Glide Special got some added enhancements, such as a new hydraulic clutch, adjustable shock, a 49 mm fork, new wheels, a 19-inch front wheel, and Reflex-linked ABS. To sweeten the deal, Harley debuted a Boom! Box 4.3 infotainment system, featuring a color touchscreen for music control and navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB support, allowing riders to enjoy their favorite tunes on the go.
The extended Batwing fairing also gave the 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide a distinct look, making it instantly recognizable as a Project Rushmore model. As Cycle World put it in its review, it's Harley-Davidson "with some magic beans thrown in the tank that make everything on the bike feel just that much better."
Harley-Davidson Road King (2016)
The 2016 Harley-Davidson Road King not only packed a 1,690 cc air-cooled, High Output Twin Cam 103 with an integrated oil cooler for that thumping power, but it also offered Harley fans a mix of classic touring aesthetics with modern performance enhancements. With a dry weight of 779 pounds, the bike produced 105 lb-ft of torque at 3,250 rpm. The 2016 Harley-Davidson Road King offers a balanced power-to-weight ratio, perfectly complementing its touring characteristics.
This model was a part of Harley-Davidson's Project Rushmore initiative, which included upgrades such as Reflex brakes with ABS, providing confident braking power under various conditions. The presence of dual-halogen headlamps and LED foglamps, a large detachable windshield, and an air-adjustable rear suspension — all aimed at enhancing the rider's visibility and comfort during long journeys. The 2016 Road King came with a newly redesigned handlebar to reduce reach and promote a more relaxed riding stance.
Additional updates included a narrower primary housing, a new derby cover, and fresh paint schemes. The Twin Cam 103 added an electronic throttle control system, enabling cruise control and further enhancing its touring capabilities. The revised airbox increased the air intake, resulting in better low-end torque. In its review, OverDrive said, "You get a very smooth, very impressive Harley-Davidson that'll be easy to ride about town and effortless down the highway."
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic (2014)
Under the Project Rushmore initiative, Harley-Davidson introduced numerous upgrades to its motorcycles. One of the models to benefit from this project was the 2014 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic. These upgraded bikes received Reflex-linked ABS, which, according to Cycle World, "is something to be felt rather than seen." The bike featured a twin-cooled High Output Twin Cam 103 engine, producing 105 lb-ft of torque at 3,250 rpm, delivering smooth acceleration, especially when cruising on highways. With a wet weight of around 879 pounds and 76 horsepower, it offered an adequate power-to-weight ratio with enhanced low-end torque and improved acceleration.
The new Boom! Box infotainment system installed on the 2014 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic was even considered the crispest sounding, loudest, and easiest to use sound system ever on a Harley. In praise of the system, Motorcycle Mojo wrote, "This is a top-of-the-line sound system that easily matches a modern automotive system in sound quality and user interface." Riders also had the option to upgrade to Boom! Box 6.5GT Audio System, which added GPS navigation and a touchscreen interface.
Several reviewers have also highlighted how stealthily the two radiators are placed inside the fairing, making the liquid cooling system nearly invisible. According to Ultimate Motorcycling, the power delivery of the High Output Twin Cam 103 was more evident when passing at speeds of 60 to 80 mph. In its review, Ultimate added that thanks to the new hydraulic clutch, "downshifts and subsequent upshifts are smooth and reliable at all speeds."
Harley-Davidson Road Glide (2015)
Another Project Rushmore edition bike that received multiple upgrades over the standard model was the 2015 Harley-Davidson Road Glide. A Road Glide differs from a Street Glide in a few cosmetic aspects, and it's often considered more comfortable than the Street Glide. Harley-Davidson Road Glides date back to the 1990s and are a perfect embodiment of the word muscular in biking terms. The 2015 model, in particular, marked a significant return to Harley's touring lineup after a one-year hiatus, coming with several enhancements.
This model introduced a new frame-mounted fairing for improved airflow, LED lighting, and all Project Rushmore enhancements. At its core was the High Output Twin Cam 103 1,868 cc engine, producing roughly 105 lb-ft of peak torque at 3,250 rpm. With a running order weight of 849 pounds and approximately 76 horsepower, the Harley-Davidson Road Glide delivers plenty of grunt under the saddle for a smooth and comfortable ride.
The company also incorporated a lower suspension, a narrowed seat, and handlebars pulled back by 50 mm to ensure a comfortable riding position — great for Harley riders starting at around five-foot-five inches tall (according to Motorcycle Mojo). The 2015 Road Glide also included Boom! Box 4.3 Infotainment system, which could be operated using the buttons on the handlebars. Features like cruise control, adjustable rear suspension, and improved ergonomics gave riders a confident and planted feel.
Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider (2016)
One of the best Dyna models Harley-Davidson ever produced is the Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider. The 2016 Dyna Low Rider came equipped with a high-flow air intake and an air-cooled High Output Twin Cam 103 engine, producing 98 lb-ft of torque at 3,500 rpm. Praising features such as the adjustable seat and handlebars and the dual-disc brakes for confident stopping power, Total Motorcycle stated that the 2016 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider "is built to be ridden long, hard, and often." With a wet weight of 666 pounds, the bike offered good power for its weight.
The 2016 model also introduced new paint options, including an option for custom coloring. With various features, including an ergonomic seat with 1.5 inches of adjustment and an adjustable riser providing an additional 2.4 inches of movement, the 2016 Dyna Low Rider ensured a personalized and comfortable fit for riders. It also featured a black console with a tank-mounted speedometer and tachometer, along with a 2-in-1 exhaust system that added to its visual appeal.
Anti-lock brakes and security systems remained optional. The low seat, positioned just over 25 inches, and the bucket-style seat design made it a versatile motorcycle that blended comfort with Harley's iconic styling.
Methodology
This list focuses on Harley-Davidson motorcycles powered by Twin Cam engines produced between 2011 and 2016. Models were selected based on their popularity and availability during this period. The list also includes bikes from different Harley-Davidson families — Touring, Softail, and Dyna — to ensure a broad and representative mix. Only bikes fitted with factory-installed Twin Cam 96 or Twin Cam 103 engines — both considered among the best Harley engines –were considered, with priority given to stock configuration.
The evaluation focused on key metrics including engine performance, power-to-weight ratio, torque delivery, chassis compatibility, and overall ride quality. Several reputable websites, such as Cycle World, Motorcycle.com, Total Motorcycle, OverDrive, etc., were considered for technical specs and rider impressions for the bikes in this list. Missing metrics for some Harley models, including horsepower and torque, were calculated manually using reliable conversion methods.
This list aims to highlight motorcycles that represent the peak of the Twin Cam era in both performance and relevance.