10 Of The Best Harley-Davidson Models With Twin Cam Engines

Harley-Davidson was founded over 120 years ago and has been manufacturing motorcycles in America since 1903. The company's first motorcycle, the Model 1, was designed in 1901 and produced until 1904. Despite facing challenging times, such as its acquisition by American Machine and Foundry (AMF) in 1969, demand drops, and even the Great Recession, Harley-Davidson continued to produce some great motorcycles, many of which remain favorites among collectors. After using a 24.74 cubic-inch inlet-over-exhaust single-cylinder engine inside the Model 1, Harley-Davidson has continually aimed to use the best engine designs and technologies to bring out the best in its motorcycles.

While not inherently better than other Harley engines, the Twin Cam engine was built to deliver more power and torque compared to the outgoing Evolution engine. This translated to quicker acceleration and fewer downshifts when zooming past vehicles. Introduced in 1998, the Twin Cam engine was featured in several models, including the Road King, Road Glide, Electra Glide, and Super Glide, to name a few. However, the question remains: Which Harley-Davidson models with Twin-Cam engines stand out as the best?

The list below focuses on Harley-Davidson motorcycles powered by the Twin-Cam engine, specifically those produced between 2011 and 2016. Priority was given to stock configurations to provide a fair comparison of performance. The ranking emphasizes engine performance, power-to-weight ratio, torque response, ride quality, and how well the engine worked with the bike's chassis.

