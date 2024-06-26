Is Harley-Davidson's Heritage Softail A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What To Know
Harley-Davidson motorcycles have a reputation for big builds, strong durability, and extra-powerful engines. For new riders, that reputation might be intimidating. However, it's not the entire story. Harley-Davidson's Heritage Softail model is well-suited for beginners, as its overall design softens the image of the beastly steel stallion that Harley-Davidson has cultivated.
The Heritage Softail is a cruiser, meaning it's ideal for long, casual rides. The various models released over the years have typically landed with a dry weight around 700 pounds, such as the 2020 Heritage Softail Classic 114's hefty 697 pounds. That's not light. Nonetheless, it's a bit more manageable than Harley behemoths like the 774-pound Harley Road King Special.
That being said, there are more factors than just weight that affect how beginner friendly a motorcycle is. New riders often prefer lower seats, smooth rides, and agile frames. Surprisingly, the Heritage Softail offers all those things. It doesn't quite reach the same level of accessibility or affordability as lightweight 300cc motorcycles, and it still has some drawbacks worth mentioning. Still, beginners in need of reliable power and maneuverability can find what they're looking for in the Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail.
What makes the Heritage Softail a good pick for beginners?
The Heritage Softail might appear a little daunting at first. Its distinct frame is undeniably Harley-Davidson, bringing with it all the bulky aesthetics that helped give the brand its fame, but the Softail delivers an exceptionally smooth ride thanks to a cleverly hidden rear suspension. Modern Softails also feature rubber engine mounts, which reduce vibration. It'll still offer a satisfying, roaring rev, but you don't have to worry about vicious shockwaves running up your arms.
Another big positive for beginners is the low seat. At only 27.4 inches high, the Softail seat allows riders of standard stature the ability to plant both feet on the ground when stopped. This means you're unlikely to need to use your tip-toes or rely on just one leg to balance the weight. As far as handling goes, the Heritage Softail is quite responsive. The anti-locking brakes and handlebars help make maneuvers easy. That includes U-turns in constrained areas, like parking lots. Beginners might feel a bit nervous steering such a big bike, but a little practice will likely dispel any doubts.
Alternatively, for folks of shorter stature, the Softail Slim might be preferred. Thanks to its low center of gravity, and slightly lower seat height at 25.5 inches high, it's one of the top five Harley cruisers for beginners. Nevertheless, it's worth testing out both models before you decide.
The drawbacks of the Heritage Softail for beginners
If you're new to motorcycles, the Heritage Softail is a good choice. However, there are some caveats worth mentioning. The first and foremost obstacle for beginners is the weight.
Heritage Softail models typically have a dry weight of around 700 pounds, even stretching up to 725 pounds, and this can quickly climb further once you've filled its tank and saddle bags. That's relatively heavy compared to most other motorcycles designs. For instance, it's heavier than your average sports bikes, which often weigh between 300 and 500 pounds. On the other hand, Harley-Davidsons are characteristically heavy bikes, and cruisers like the Heritage Softail are expected to be on the heftier side.
The Heritage Softail's other hurdle for beginners is the price. The 2024 Heritage Softail Classic currently has a starting price of over $22,000, which can rise with additional customizations and add-ons. Compare that to the top Kawasakis for beginners or the most affordable 300cc motorcycles for beginners, and the price range difference is palpable — with some of these other bikes costing less than $5,000 new.
The heavy weight and high price of the Heritage Softail aren't necessarily deal-breakers, but beginners who have never ridden such a large bike may want to give one a test ride before they decide.