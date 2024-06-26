Is Harley-Davidson's Heritage Softail A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What To Know

Harley-Davidson motorcycles have a reputation for big builds, strong durability, and extra-powerful engines. For new riders, that reputation might be intimidating. However, it's not the entire story. Harley-Davidson's Heritage Softail model is well-suited for beginners, as its overall design softens the image of the beastly steel stallion that Harley-Davidson has cultivated.

The Heritage Softail is a cruiser, meaning it's ideal for long, casual rides. The various models released over the years have typically landed with a dry weight around 700 pounds, such as the 2020 Heritage Softail Classic 114's hefty 697 pounds. That's not light. Nonetheless, it's a bit more manageable than Harley behemoths like the 774-pound Harley Road King Special.

That being said, there are more factors than just weight that affect how beginner friendly a motorcycle is. New riders often prefer lower seats, smooth rides, and agile frames. Surprisingly, the Heritage Softail offers all those things. It doesn't quite reach the same level of accessibility or affordability as lightweight 300cc motorcycles, and it still has some drawbacks worth mentioning. Still, beginners in need of reliable power and maneuverability can find what they're looking for in the Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail.