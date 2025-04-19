Subaru's Windshield Settlement Deadline May Have Passed, But Owners Could Still Get Something
A major problem with Subaru automobiles emerged in October 2019 when a class action suit was filed against the automaker. What would become Powell et al. v. Subaru of America, Inc. eventually involved 1.4 million vehicles from the 2019 to 2022 model years and consumer allegations of defective windshields. While Subaru and the plaintiffs agreed to settlement terms in November 2023, the U.S. District Court in New Jersey didn't issue a preliminary approval until the following October.
Since then, several critical deadlines have passed for affected Subaru owners (we'll get into the details later). Nonetheless, one remedy remains: an extended warranty. However, conditions apply before making a claim. We'll cover these details and break down what the lawsuit was about, who was affected, and the key deadlines involved. Those looking for even more information can visit SubaruWindshieldSettlement.com for official details on the case, including copies of legal filings and other documentation.
What Was the Subaru Windshield Lawsuit About?
Court documents showed owners alleged that chips and other minor windshield damage led to a cracked windshield. The issue snowballed as dealers refused to replace windshields under the terms of a new car warranty. Multiple class action suits were consolidated into a single case in 2020. In March 2023, the court went into mediation. Preliminary terms came together eight months later. Following an interim settlement approval in October 2024, the court issued settlement details two months later.
The 1.4 million vehicles affected by the settlement were the 2019 to 2022 Subaru Ascent, the 2019 to 2022 Subaru Forester, the 2020 to 2022 Subaru Legacy, and the 2020 to 2022 Subaru Outback. It's not known if the problem was the manufacturing process or windshield quality. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has numerous consumer-reported incidents of windshield cracks, but there haven't been recalls or investigations.
The Ascent is built exclusively at Subaru's U.S. plant in Indiana, while the Foresters sold in the U.S. are manufactured in Japan. The Legacy and Outback are assembled at either location. The settlement is restricted to vehicles purchased or leased in the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii. However, military personnel stationed overseas with U.S.-purchased cars are included in the class and we eligible for settlement benefits.
Despite the settlement, Subaru denied that it was responsible for these windshield-related problems and still claims it's not at fault. In its filings, the automaker stated, "Defendants maintain that the Settlement Class Vehicles are not defective and that the Settlement Class Vehicles and their components were properly designed, manufactured, distributed, marketed, advertised, warranted, and sold."
What were the settlement dates and details?
Subaru agreed to two settlement deadline options. Owners who submitted a claim by Jan. 31, 2025, could receive reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses related to windshield repair, while those who submitted proof of the work were reimbursed at 100%. Those who submitted evidence and photos of the original damage would receive a 125% reimbursement. There's a $2 million cap for claims made at a higher rate. The second deadline involved individuals who opted out of the settlement to pursue individual lawsuits against Subaru. The deadline for this was Feb. 15, 2025.
As of this writing, reimbursement payments have yet to be distributed. A fairness hearing is scheduled for late April 2025, when the court will decide on final settlement approval. Although the deadline for making a reimbursement claim or pursuing an individual suit has passed, owners of the affected Subarus are eligible for an extended windshield warranty. The extra coverage would offer one windshield replacement for a qualifying crack through an authorized Subaru dealer. The protection lasts eight years or 100,000 miles from the vehicle's original in-service date, whichever comes first.
Notably, the settlement states that all members are eligible for the extended warranty, even if they didn't qualify for reimbursement or missed the deadline. In addition, the extended windshield warranty is transferable to subsequent owners, which is valuable as some of the affected vehicles may already have changed hands.
This extended warranty also includes coverage for all labor costs and calibration of the vehicle's EyeSight driver assist system, which is often required after a windshield replacement. Owners won't need to pay any deductible or service fee to use this benefit. Coverage is effective for qualifying vehicles as of February 5, 2025.