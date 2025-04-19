Subaru's Windshield Settlement Deadline May Have Passed, But Owners Could Still Get Something

Court documents showed owners alleged that chips and other minor windshield damage led to a cracked windshield. The issue snowballed as dealers refused to replace windshields under the terms of a new car warranty. Multiple class action suits were consolidated into a single case in 2020. In March 2023, the court went into mediation. Preliminary terms came together eight months later. Following an interim settlement approval in October 2024, the court issued settlement details two months later.

Advertisement

The 1.4 million vehicles affected by the settlement were the 2019 to 2022 Subaru Ascent, the 2019 to 2022 Subaru Forester, the 2020 to 2022 Subaru Legacy, and the 2020 to 2022 Subaru Outback. It's not known if the problem was the manufacturing process or windshield quality. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has numerous consumer-reported incidents of windshield cracks, but there haven't been recalls or investigations.

The Ascent is built exclusively at Subaru's U.S. plant in Indiana, while the Foresters sold in the U.S. are manufactured in Japan. The Legacy and Outback are assembled at either location. The settlement is restricted to vehicles purchased or leased in the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii. However, military personnel stationed overseas with U.S.-purchased cars are included in the class and we eligible for settlement benefits.

Advertisement

Despite the settlement, Subaru denied that it was responsible for these windshield-related problems and still claims it's not at fault. In its filings, the automaker stated, "Defendants maintain that the Settlement Class Vehicles are not defective and that the Settlement Class Vehicles and their components were properly designed, manufactured, distributed, marketed, advertised, warranted, and sold."