Subaru Ascent Towing Capacity: How Many Pounds Can The SUV Safely Tow?

The Subaru Ascent three-row crossover SUV debuted in 2018. It's also the largest vehicle to wear the Subaru badge, stretching almost 200 inches long and with a 113.8-inch wheelbase. It rides on a modular Subaru Global Platform (SGP) shared with the Crosstrek and the polarizing yet strangely desirable WRX sports sedan. It also shares a platform with the popular Subaru Forester, a smaller rendition of the Ascent with a more compact body and a five-seat cabin.

Despite its unibody underpinnings, the Subaru Ascent is a capable family hauler. It has an eight or seven-seat interior that delivers up to 38.6 inches of legroom in the second row and 31.7 inches in the third. Moreover, it could swallow up to 43.5 cubic feet of cargo behind the second row. Folding the third-row chairs reveals 75.6 cubic feet of storage room.

All trim grades of the 2025 Subaru Ascent could tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, which is the most of any Subaru production vehicle. The towing numbers are nowhere near as class-leading as ladder-frame full-size SUVs like the Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia — two of the best new SUVs for towing heavy loads – but the Ascent's standard trailer stability assist system is a welcome addition for safer towing.

