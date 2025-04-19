Can You Have Two Different Brands' Tires On Your Car?

If you're like many car owners, you probably don't anticipate buying new tires with much excitement. When it comes to routine auto maintenance, purchasing a new set of tires for your car is one of the more expensive items on the list. On average, just one new tire can cost anywhere from around $80 to well over $250, meaning even a set of four new tires from the cheapest brand is still a formidable expense.

Advertisement

Luckily, new tires usually last for between three and five years before they wear out and need to be replaced. Tires, especially quality ones, are engineered to stand up against some of the harshest conditions imaginable. However, despite that durability, there's no guarantee that all four of your tires will have the same luck when it comes to avoiding injury and damage. If you do end up with one busted tire, you may wonder if you have to replace it with the same brand as the others on your car. It's a good question, especially if you need to buy tires within the next year or so, and you don't want to spend the cash for only one tire right now.

The general answer is yes, you can use two different brands' tires on your car. However, there is some nuance to that statement — just because you can use different tire brands, it doesn't mean you can slap any tire you want on your vehicle. It still needs to meet your car's specifications, and, depending on your vehicle's drive type, it'll need to meet a few other conditions, too. If you're wondering what those conditions are, stick around. Here's everything you need to know about using different brands' tires on your car.

Advertisement