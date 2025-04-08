Can You Replace Just One Tire On An AWD Car?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Replacing tires isn't as easy as buying a new one and exchanging it with a flat or damaged tire. There are factors like speed rating and tread wear to consider and for the most part, it's best to change car tires in pairs. That is unless you have an all-wheel-drive (AWD) vehicle, which makes tire replacement a tricky situation. The conventional approach to AWD cars is to change all four tires at once — not just one or two — to maintain the balance and performance of the drivetrain.

That's because mismatched tire diameters can lead to serious mechanical issues in AWD vehicles. Four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are different ways to improve traction. AWD is a system that splits a proportion of engine power to each of the wheels. Vehicles with 4WD send equal engine power to all four wheels, maximizing traction and control on loose or rough terrain. With either of these drivetrains, it's best to replace all four tires instead of combining new tires with worn ones.

Replacing just one tire is still possible, although not advised. When there is a difference among the circumferences of tires on an AWD car, the system needs to work harder to balance out the distribution of power to all four wheels. When this happens, the drivetrain can be seriously damaged. On 4WD vehicles, mismatched tires can lead to uneven wear on the tires and suspension and problems with steering and braking. To prevent these dangerous and expensive issues, always use tires of the same brand, model, size, and wear level. The easiest way to do this is to replace all four at once.

