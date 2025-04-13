3 Of The Worst GM Engines Ever Put In A Production Car

General Motors has created some all-time classic engines. The small block 350 cubic inch V8 can pack a serious punch, and the powerful and reliable 427-inch LS7 is one of the best engines ever made. However, not everything built by GM is held in such high acclaim. Some of its engines were merely in the shadow of more popular engines. The small-block 307 cubic inch V8, for example, is eclipsed by its famous 283 and 327 siblings, despite being a workhorse in many applications.

Sometimes GM makes an engine that — while it has a solid foundation — misses the mark in the worst of ways. Whether they were needlessly complex, had been shoehorned into the wrong application, or simply exposed problems with new technology, some GM engines are rightfully known as being problematic. Be wary of any used GM vehicles with these engines.