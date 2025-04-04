10 Worst Accidents Recorded In Space Exploration History, And Why They Occurred

The story of Laika, the first dog in space, feels like the beginning of an inspirational biopic. She began as a stray in Moscow and was lovingly given the name Kudryavka(Russian for "little curly one"). After weeks of intensive training in confined, loud, shaking flight simulators, she proved to be the best candidate. She became the sole inhabitant on one of the most important satellite launches in history, Sputnik 2 in 1957, and made history orbiting Earth. What most people aren't aware of is Laika's tragic ending. No plan had been made to bring her back, and according to Malashenkov, she likely died from overheating in the capsule. Case in point: the history of space flight is rife with tragedy, but sometimes tragedy is a cruel prerequisite to progress.

Most people know about humanity's greatest successes, like the moon landing. Few know about the many deaths of pilots, astronauts, and animals. Today, we're taking a close look at 10 of the worst space exploration accidents. Instead of focusing solely on the loss of life to determine what is worst, we'd like to take a two-pronged approach here. One, to show how awful accidents often led to learning vital lessons that save future lives, and two, the cost of lies, secrecy, and corner-cutting.