How Astronauts Perform Basic Everyday Tasks In Zero Gravity

Thanks to not-so-recent advances in technology, we can shoot just about anything into space, or at the very least into Earth's orbit. At first, we launched spy satellites during the Cold War, but once we learned how to get people up there, we had to learn about space's effect on the human body and physics.

Everything we do on Earth, from exercising to sleeping on a bed, utilizes gravity to some degree. We essentially take gravity for granted, but that's understandable because we literally evolved to do so. But once we leave the planet, we experience what is known as zero gravity – technically microgravity since most astronauts are caught in a permanent state of free fall — but the result is the same. Outside of Earth's grasp, the laws of physics that we grew up with essentially fly out the window. Daily tasks on spaceships and the International Space Station (ISS) only somewhat resemble their earthly counterparts due to a lack of gravity, so astronauts needed to invent new ways to carry them out day after day.

If you want to learn about all the trials and tribulations astronauts go through to do something as seemingly simple as sleeping or cutting their hair, continue reading. Consider this a teaser of things to come should humanity ever plan to colonize other planets or visit distant stars.